CHSFL roundup: St. John the Baptist wins

Matt Macombe ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. John the Baptist to a 32-20 win over Cardinal Spellman in CHSFL football yesterday.

After Cardinal Spellman pulled to within six points in the fourth quarter, St. John the Baptist (2-0) capitalized on a short field and converted a three-play, 12-yard drive to create the final margin with 1:45 remaining.

The Cougars' defense had forced a turnover on downs deep in Spellman territory and Jonathan Force scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Vincent Yancigay had three catches for 71 yards for SJB.

Christian Turri and Jack Brady had interceptions and Connor Bruno, Dan Archilla and Tyler Slack had a sack each to lead the defense. Cardinal Spellaman is 0-2.

Rye Country Day School 42, Long Island Lutheran 7: Tiquan Garner had a 5-yard touchdown run three minutes into the fourth quarter for Long Island Lutheran (0-2) in a Fairchester League contest. Garner also made nine tackles and Rob Waldman had an interception for the Crusaders.

