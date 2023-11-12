Alex Bauer, team effort carry Cold Spring Harbor to Nassau IV final

It took every little bit that Cold Spring Harbor could muster and the contributions came from everywhere.

There was junior running back Alex Bauer, who got the ball 17 times after halftime. There was the offensive line tandem of seniors James Grego and Tucker Stella, who kept opening holes when it mattered most. There were the key defensive stops at the goal line by senior linebackers Reagan Reilly and Tim Pisano. And there was the pivotal 50-yard punt from junior Ben Stark who took over those duties just this week.

Cold Spring Harbor got a true ensemble performance on Saturday night and needed overtime, but found a way to dispatch Malverne. 15-8, in a Nassau IV semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

Bauer staked the Seahawks to an eight-point lead with a 1-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion at the start of overtime. Cold Spring Harbor got the stops from Reilly and Pisano to force the Mules into a fourth-and-goal from the 4 and it ended when Chad Wesley’s throw into the end zone sailed high of the intended receiver and touched down on the turf.

The third-seeded Seahawks (9-1) advance to play top seed Seaford (9-1) in Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game at Hofstra. Cold Spring Harbor is seeking its seventh Nassau crown and first since 2018. The Seahawks won the teams’ regular-season meeting, 13-7.

“It’s been a theme for us all season — the defense standing tall in the face of adversity,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Jon Mendreski said. “That’s not coaching. It’s heart and you have it or you don’t.”

The Seahawks trailed 7-0 at the half and got even when Bauer, who finished with 150 yards rushing on 26 carries, bounced off the line to the left side and broke three tackles on a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Stark missed a 31-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to send it to overtime.

Bauer scored the go-ahead touchdown the way he got most of his yards, running behind the blocking of Grego and Stella. And when the No. 2 Mules (7-3) got flagged on the extra-point attempt, Mendreski opted to go for two and the trio delivered again.

“I love running behind those guys — they dig deep and grind,” Bauer said.

Wesley’s 10-yard run got the Mules to the CSH 2. Brendan McLaughlin was stopped by Pisano for a 2-yard loss. Wesley threw incomplete. Isaiah Jolly was stopped for no gain by Pisano and Reilly, setting up the final incompletion.

“We put our heads down in that [series] and had one goal,” Reilly said. “You don’t want it to be your last game.”

Added Pisano, “In that moment, you do whatever you have to, whatever you can.”

Malverne got 85 rushing yards from Michael McDougall and 78 and a 13-yard TD from Branden McLoughlin, but couldn’t break through in overtime.

“The offense panicked,” Mules coach Kito Lockwood said. “It’s our first overtime game and a lot of guys haven’t been in this kind of situation with these stakes. They played a great season and the end is unfortunate."

Yardage was hard to come by for either team and field position was key. Stark, who has been the placekicker all season but was installed as the punter this week, had a 50-yard kick to pin Malverne at its own 10. The Seahawks defense got a three-and-out and, after a punt, took over at the Mules’ 38. The scoring drive was four Bauer runs.

“[Bauer] really came through for us as he has all year,” Mendreski said. “As he goes, we go. So you get in a big situation [and] you put the ball in the hands of your playmakers. He had a great game.”