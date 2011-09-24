Correa spurs Bellport

Armand Correa scored three touchdowns to lead Bellport to a 49-40 win over Kings Park Saturday in Suffolk III football. Justin Honce passed for two TDs and rushed for a score. Kevin Wilson had eight tackles and an interception. Kings Park is 1-2.

Harborfields 20, Rocky Point 0: Connor Coyle scored on a 3-yard run and threw a 32-yard pass to Henry Zagaja midway through the fourth quarter to seal the game for Harborfields (2-1). Rocky Point is 0-3.

Islip 17, Comsewogue 3: Joe Sabbatino scored on a 7-yard run on the first drive of the third quarter to give Islip (2-1) a 10-3 lead. It was a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Zach Connor had 10 tackles and Travis Molin had two sacks in the win. Comsewogue is 2-1.

Miller Place 22, Huntington 14: Adin Greenfield returned a kickoff 70 yards in the closing seconds of the first half, setting up a TD on the ensuing play in which he caught an 11-yard pass from Matt Hinchy. Greenfield, a junior, had five receptions for a career-high 84 yards and two TDs to lead Miller Place (2-1). Huntington is 1-2.

Eastport-South Manor 39, East Hampton 0: Matt Prokesch had five carries for 134 yards and two TDs, including an 85-yard run late in the first quarter for Eastport-South Manor (2-1). Dylan Marzano had 17 carries for 116 yards and two TDs and Scott Rose touchdown runs of 3 and 9 yards in the second half. East Hampton is 0-3.