Cotrone's 159 yards, two TDs carry Holy Trinity past Xaverian

Louis Cotrone ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns for Holy Trinity in a 29-0 win over Xaverian in CHSFL football late Friday night.

Chris Laviano completed 11 of 13 passes for 124 yards and threw a first-quarter touchdown to Nick Ferreiro for Holy Trinity (6-2).

Chris Olson had two sacks, Mike Sinto had four tackles and a sack and Wray Fucci had three tackles and two pass deflections to lead the Titans' defense.

Long Island Lutheran 41, Kingswood Oxford (West Hartford, Conn.) 12: Tyquan Garner ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns to lead Long Island Lutheran (6-3) in non-league. The Crusaders have had a different 100-yard rusher in each of its last three games.

Morris Brailsford added 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Xavier Anglin had six tackles and Mike Valencia five tackles and a sack for the Crusaders.

St. Joseph by the Sea 40, Kellenberg 35: Matt McDaniels had four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 5, 15, and 3 yards for Kellenberg (3-5) in CHSAA. The Firebirds took a 28-20 lead in the third after McDaniel scored on an 85-yard pass from Nick Fiore, but St. Joseph by the Sea outscored Kellenberg, 20-7, in the fourth quarter for the win.

Stepinac 35, St. John the Baptist 13: Derelle Hunter's 4-yard TD run late in the third quarter tied the score at 14 for St. John the Baptist (3-4) in CHSAA. But Stepinac scored 21 unanswered points for the win. Hunter finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Derrick McMichael led the Baptist defense with 12 tackles and a sack. Stepinac moves to 7-0 in CHSAA.