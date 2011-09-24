D-I roundup: Northport tops Bay Shore in OT

Ryan Kokell's 1-yard scramble was the deciding touchdown in overtime as Northport (1-2) defeated Bay Shore, 20-17, yesterday in Suffolk I. Sean Gilroy was 10-for-20 for 170 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Northport drove to the Bay Shore 12 in the closing seconds of regulation but was unable to attempt a field goal in time. Bay Shore, which kicked a field goal in overtime, is 0-3.

Connetquot 26, Central Islip 14: Connetquot (1-2) came back from a 14-13 halftime deficit behind Ryan Renfroe's 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter and strong defensive play. Central Islip (0-3) was shut out in the second half as Connetquot recorded four sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Joe Cirrone had 21 tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery. Renfroe had seven tackles, one for a loss, and a forced fumble. Dan Rees added two sacks. Antwan Pevy sealed the game with a 57-yard interception return for a TD with 50 seconds to play. C.I. is 0-3.

Floyd 49, Ward Melville 18: Stacey Bedell had 177 yards and four TDs on 16 carries to lead Floyd (2-1) to the win. The Colonials scored on their first five possessions, starting with Bedell's 71-yard touchdown run with 5:01 left in the first. A.J. Otranto was 6-for-8 with 128 yards and two TDs. Ward Melville is 1-2.

Longwood 33, Patchogue-Medford 6: Kavaugn Wiggins rushed 17 times for 100 yards and one TD and Davonte Booker added a 74-yard touchdown run in the third to lead Longwood (3-0) over Pat-Med (0-3). Danny Farrell was 6-for-9 for 69 yards and two TDs, including a 3-yard pass to Corry Wallace, who added two interceptions.

Lindenhurst 13, Brentwood 0: Joe Lukralle led Lindenhurst (2-1) with 12 rushes for 89 yards and a TD in a win against Brentwood (1-2) Friday night. David Fowler added 52 yards and a score on eight carries. Lindenhurst totaled 229 rushing yards. Alec Wrieth had two interceptions. Keith Meisner added one interception and one fumble recovery.