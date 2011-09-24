D-II roundup: Deer Park wins on defensive stand
With Smithtown West facing first-and-goal at the 4 with two minutes remaining and Deer Park clinging to a five-point lead, Lance Rose stripped the ball loose and Joe Gimeli recovered the fumble to secure a 14-9 victory for Deer Park yesteday in Suffolk II football.
Rose had 12 carries for 112 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run on third-and-17 to put Deer Park (2-1) ahead 14-3 with one minute remaining in the first half.
Damien Lugo opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run and Vinny Vitale added 98 yards on 13 carries for Deer Park. Zach Lugo had two interceptions. Smithtown West is 0-3. North Babylon 47, Half Hollow Hills East 21: T.Q. Grant rushed for 368 yards on 20 carries and four TDs to lead North Babylon (2-1). Grant scored on runs of 64, 28, 63, and 26 yards.
Sophomore Marcell Nesbitt made his varsity debut in the game, and scored on a 13-yard run on his first carry and wound up with two TDs. Domanick Sanchez had two sacks and Ryan Slane had two interceptions. Half Hollow Hills East is 2-1.
Newfield 49, Smithtown East 7: Zach Powell had 150 yards on 16 carries and two TDs and Joe Feliciano added 50 yards on five carries with two TDs to lead Newfield (3-0). James Manginello had two sacks, eight tackles and returned a fumble recovery 65 yards to the one-yard line to set up a touchdown run by Julian Santiago for a 41-0 lead in the third quarter.
Ron Denig added nine tackles, including three for a loss, and one sack. Sangae Tsakorshika had five tackles and an interception. Mike Silva had an 8-yard TD run and Tyler Hirt added a 4-yard TD run for Newfield. Smithtown West is 0-3. Centereach 42, Copiague 12: DaShaun Odister led Centereach (1-2) with seven carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Ramone Erving added two rushing touchdowns and 86 all-purpose yards. Centereach totaled 358 yards rushing. Mike Hawk led the defense with seven tackles and a sack. Chris Mercieca had six tackles and a safety. Copiague is 0-3.
West Babylon 37, Hauppauge 14: Reggie Robinson had 155 rushing yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns to lead West Babylon (3-0). Unique Ford had 159 yards rushing on 14 carries and a TD.
Michael Richardson added 127 all-purpose yards and a receiving touchdown. Robinson also led the team with 12 tackles. Rashaad Cooper had 11 tackles. Hauppauge is 1-2.
East Islip 28, Whitman 0: Tyler Rigo rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards and caught a 53-yard TD pass from Nick Osburn for East Islip (1-2).
Rigo had 10 tackles and Mike White had seven tackles and three sacks. Todd Collins and Robert Sconone each had seven tackles. Pete Hanabergh went 7-for-10 for 105 yards and rushed for a 10-yard TD. Whitman is 1-2.