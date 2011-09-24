D-IV roundup: Czeczotka throws 5 TDs for Glenn
Senior Richard Czeczotka was 13-for-16 for 264 yards and a career-high five touchdowns for Glenn in a 42-13 win over Shoreham-Wading River yesterday in Suffolk IV football. Senior Nick Wagner had a career-high four total touchdowns, rushing for 80 yards with a TD and three receiving TDs. He caught four passes for 113 yards. Jon Mannix had four catches for 86 yards with a TD. Nick Princiotta had eight tackles and Matt Shanerman had seven. Shoreham-WR is 2-1.
Mount Sinai 35, Hampton Bays 6:Austin Kay was 5- for-6 for 120 yards and two TDs, including a 10-yard pass to Sal Abbondanza with 30 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 21-0 for Mt. Sinai (2-1). Mark Donadio had 11 carries for 111 yards and a TD and Patrick Hogan had three receptions for 80 yards and a TD for the Mustangs. Gus Mejia, T.J. Burns and Sal Maresca each had six tackles and Maresca added two sacks. Hampton Bays is 1-2.
Amityville 44, Center Moriches 13: Sean Walters was 7-for-10 with 132 yards and a touchdown and ran for 101 yards and two scores to lead Center Moriches (3-0). Da'Rell Hatcher ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and returned a fumble 56 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Willie White had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown and defensive lineman Justin Childs made eight tackles.
Mercy 20, Wyandanch 0: Keith Schroeher passed for 95 yards and had three total touchdowns to lead Mercy (1-2). Patrick Stepnoski had 190 yards on 28 carries and a receiving touchdown. Bernie Schrage had eight tackles. Wyandanch is 0-3.
Port Jefferson 22, Bayport-Blue Point 21. Vin Antonelli hit a 19-yard field goal as time expired to win it for Port Jefferson (2-1).