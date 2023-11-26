SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

LI football Gridiron Greats: LIC edition

East Islip quarterback Thomas Costarelli rolls out to pass during...

East Islip quarterback Thomas Costarelli rolls out to pass during the Long Island Class III championship football game against South Side at Shuart Stadium, Hofstra University, on Friday, November 24, 2023. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

Danny Aiello, Bayport-Blue Point: He rushed for 233 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Seaford to win the Long Island Class IV championship.

Blake Cascadden, Garden City: He rushed 13 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-7 win over North Babylon in the Long Island Class II championship.

Thomas Costarelli, East Islip: He completed 9 of 19 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 19-14 win over South Side in the Long Island Class III championship.

Joey Diesso, Massapequa: He completed 11 of 15 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I championship. He also had a 14-yard touchdown run.

Paul Dulanto, Massapequa: He returned from a season-ending knee injury to take the final kneel in a 35-7 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I championship.

Brian Falk, Seaford: He rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries and one score in a 42-20 loss to Bayport-Blue Point in the Long Island Class IV championship.

Ryan Kurowski, Massapequa: He had a second-quarter interception, a pass breakup and five tackles in a 35-7 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I championship.

Matt McIntee, East Islip: He caught seven passes for 156 yards and two scores in a 19-14 win over South Side in the Long Island Class III championship.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip: He had seven total tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss in a 19-14 win over South Side in the Long Island Class III championship.

Garden City defensive front - Jack O’Neill, Tyler Gorman, Brady Karol and Cascadden: The unit shut down a North Babylon offense that averaged more than 400 yards and 38 points per game, holding them to 133 yards and four first downs in a 38-7 win for the Long Island Class II title.

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME