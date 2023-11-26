LI football Gridiron Greats: LIC edition

Danny Aiello, Bayport-Blue Point: He rushed for 233 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Seaford to win the Long Island Class IV championship.

Blake Cascadden, Garden City: He rushed 13 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-7 win over North Babylon in the Long Island Class II championship.

Thomas Costarelli, East Islip: He completed 9 of 19 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 19-14 win over South Side in the Long Island Class III championship.

Joey Diesso, Massapequa: He completed 11 of 15 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I championship. He also had a 14-yard touchdown run.

Paul Dulanto, Massapequa: He returned from a season-ending knee injury to take the final kneel in a 35-7 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I championship.

Brian Falk, Seaford: He rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries and one score in a 42-20 loss to Bayport-Blue Point in the Long Island Class IV championship.

Ryan Kurowski, Massapequa: He had a second-quarter interception, a pass breakup and five tackles in a 35-7 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I championship.

Matt McIntee, East Islip: He caught seven passes for 156 yards and two scores in a 19-14 win over South Side in the Long Island Class III championship.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip: He had seven total tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss in a 19-14 win over South Side in the Long Island Class III championship.

Garden City defensive front - Jack O’Neill, Tyler Gorman, Brady Karol and Cascadden: The unit shut down a North Babylon offense that averaged more than 400 yards and 38 points per game, holding them to 133 yards and four first downs in a 38-7 win for the Long Island Class II title.