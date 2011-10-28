Donadio twins lead Mount Sinai offense

It was a double dose of Donadio. First it was Mark, then Mike. The Mount Sinai offense rode the able legs of the Donadio twins to a 34-7 victory over Shoreham-Wading River on Friday night in a pivotal Suffolk Division IV football game.

The win assured Mount Sinai (6-2) of a home game next week in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Shoreham-Wading River (6-2) finished a remarkable season and qualified for the playoffs, on the heels of last season's 0-8 record.

"We had good balance on offense and our defense played extremely well," Mount Sinai coach Vinnie Ammirato said. "I liked our focus and the way we're heading into the playoffs."

The offensive line of Jake Tabile, Zach Devlin, Eric Moosbrugger, Rich Schaal, and Bryan Reed cleared the way for the Mustangs' offense to accumulate 352 total yards. Mike Donadio finished with 84 yards and three first-half touchdowns on 12 carries. Mark Donadio had 114 yards and a score on 13 carries.

"We had real good protection," Ammirato said. "And that gives us another dimension with our passing game."

Mount Sinai quarterback Austin Kay completed all six of his pass attempts for 153 yards, including a 39-yard scoring pass to Sal Abbondanza.

The Mustangs opened the scoring when Mark Donadio capped a five-play, 37-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring run and Mike Faughman added the kick to make it 7-0 with 6:04 left in the first quarter. Kay keyed the short drive with a 21-yard pass to Patrick Hogan.

Mount Sinai stretched its lead with a mix of runs as the Donadio dynamic duo combined for all 64 yards in a six-play, 64-yard touchdown drive punctuated by Mike Donadio's 5-yard run. The kick failed and the Mustangs led 13-0.

Mike Donadio added scoring runs of 33 and 2 yards as the Mustangs went into the half with a 27-0 lead.

Shoreham-Wading River never seemed to get its offense in rhythm against the division's top defensive unit. The Mustangs, led by Moosbrugger at outside linebacker, end Ryan Clark and defensive back Patrick Hogan, held Shoreham to 1 yard on 14 plays in the first half.