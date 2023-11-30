East Islip football's senior captains achieved goal: Elusive LI title

Sebastian Regis had the 2021 Long Island championship on his mind for years.

He was forced to watch East Islip lose from the sideline after he suffered a broken tibia in the final regular season game.

“I was thinking about it every week going up to the game,” Regis said heading toward the 2023 Long Island championship. “I was just thinking about — I finally get my chance to play and I have to make the most out of it because it’s my senior year. I don’t get another opportunity at it.”

Regis, a senior two-way tackle, finished his high school football career as a champion. East Islip captured the Long Island Class III championship in a 19-14 win over South Side at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium on Nov. 24.

It’s the second Long Island title and first since 2007 for East Islip (10-2). The program had lost its previous three appearances in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

Regis, Matt McIntee and Andrew Cooper were key players for that 2021 squad and grew to be this season’s senior captains. They each had a taste of what that illustrious Long Island championship would mean for East Islip.

Regis said he was more eager this year.

“It was almost like we won that [Suffolk title] but we weren’t satisfied with it,” Regis said. “We were clawing at that LIC. Something in the back of our heads wanted more. We wanted to make history that hasn't been made in a little while for East Islip.”

McIntee played the hero in the Long Island championship. His 22-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Thomas Costarelli over the middle of the field gave East Islip a 19-14 lead.

The senior wide receiver finished the game with 156 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns.

“I felt good that night,” McIntee said. “My mindset going into the game was ‘anything thrown my way, I’m catching it.’ So, I was confident in [Costarelli] and I was confident in myself to make the plays.”

Coach Sal J. Ciampi applauded his team’s ability to carve out victories despite not playing its best. He gave his squad a “B or a B-minus” for the county and Long Island championship games.

“We didn’t play anywhere near our best games,” Ciampi said. “Yet in both games, we were able to find a way to win, which is a true mark of a championship team.”

Ciampi expects a good number of returning players next year. He hopes the next set of captains can take on the leadership role just as well as Cooper, Regis and McIntee did.

“They’re wise beyond their years,” Ciampi said. “They are not ‘rah-rah, pump-your-fist, go crazy’ kind of kids. They’re very business-like. They’re very reserved. The things that should matter, especially in a team sport, matter most to them. … They were great examples for the younger kids that hadn’t really experienced something like this before.”

McIntee simply wanted to be the “best teammate possible” and hopes future captains can continue to be that role model for the youth.

“A lot of the guys were new this year,” McIntee said. “So, I tried to get them welcomed to the program. I just wanted to be a guy that they can come talk to after practice or if they need a ride, I’ll get you a ride. Just being confident and being there for your teammates — that’s what I think these guys should take from my leadership this year.”