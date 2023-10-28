Matt Rodriguez's four touchdowns power East Meadow to 7-1 season

Matt Rodriguez is no stranger to scoring touchdowns.

The East Meadow senior running back already had 18 entering Saturday's season finale and added four more to that impressive total during the Jets' 35-0 victory over host Hicksville in a Nassau I game.

Rodriguez finished with 52 rushing yards on 10 carries, scoring three of his touchdowns from the one-yard line.

“I love the short yardage,” Rodriguez said. “I love to punch it in there, but I couldn’t get in there without my wingbacks getting me to the one-yard line.”

James Galiano was one of those wingbacks Rodriguez mentioned. The Jets consistently put their players in motion, which helped Galiano make his presence felt as both a blocker and a runner. The sophomore had six carries for 64 yards, and he also contributed on defense with an interception in the final minute of the first half.

“I saw the two receivers coming at me,” Galiano said about the interception. “I always read the middle. I saw the ball ... so I jumped on it.”

The East Meadow defense recorded its fourth shutout of the year and has allowed just six points in the team’s past three games. Defensive linemen Joseph Arbitello and Antonio Montford generated pressure all game.

Hicksville, which celebrated its Senior Day, ends its season with a 2-6 record.

East Meadow head coach Vinny Mascia said he’s proud of how far this team has come, especially given the team’s 4-4 record a year ago. Still, the coach attributed his team's 7-1 record to the fact that the Jets did not have to face some of the division's top teams, such as

Farmingdale, Freeport and Oceanside.

“Let’s be honest, we’re a little bit a product of our schedule,” Mascia said. “We only had two guys coming back on offense — we are playing about eight guys who had never taken a varsity snap before this year — but now we are going into the playoffs, and we’ll see how we measure against the big dogs.”

The Jets, riding a five-game win streak, are the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed Oceanside in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Rodriguez is eager to show what the team can do in the playoffs.

“To be honest, we thought we were going to be 4-4,” Rodriguez said. “We believed in us, but nobody else believed in us… we feel great. We just really wanted to prove them wrong, and that’s what we did.”