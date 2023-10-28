Isaiah Davis' kickoff return for a touchdown provides spark to lift Elmont over Long Beach

Elmont’s two-score lead dissipated just as quickly as it was gained, but senior captain Isaiah Davis provided the Spartans with lightning in a bottle.

Davis returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter to regain the lead for Elmont, as it defeated Long Beach, 34-28, in Nassau II football on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans’ win secured a home game for the team in the first round of the playoffs.

“We were fighting for a home game,” Davis said. “I’m a senior so it’s now or never for me. It feels good to reach a goal that we set for ourselves.”

Nassir Edwards made a strong impression on Elmont’s first drive. On fourth-and-17, Aiden Barnes launched a throw into double coverage and Edwards went up over both defenders to make a one-handed catch. Edwards reeled in a nine-yard touchdown from Barnes two plays later to give Elmont a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

“I kind of lost the ball in the sun. When I found it, I just jumped up and got one hand on it,” Edwards said. “I didn’t even realize there were two guys in front of me.”

A short punt gave Elmont the ball in excellent field position. Osagie Ekhator broke off a 31-yard touchdown run to put Elmont ahead 14-0 after a Greivin Perez extra point.

Owen Hartman got Long Beach on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass to Timothy Monzon, making the score 14-8 in favor of Elmont.

Hartman punched in his second touchdown run after Elmont botched a fourth-down snap at its own four-yard line the play before, tying it at 14 after a failed two-point conversion.

Davis took the ensuing kickoff the distance to give Elmont a 21-14 lead going into the half.

“They had just scored on us, I know momentum wasn’t on our side with the game tied,” Davis said. “I did what a captain does, I put the team on my back and made a big play.”

On Elmont’s second drive of the second half, Davis took a pitch and bounced off a tackle before scoring a 53-yard touchdown. The Spartans led 28-14 after the extra point.

Hartman found Shaquile Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth and then Wyatt Katzen added the two-point conversion to make the score 28-22 in favor of Elmont.

Marquise Robinson intercepted Hartman on the Marines’ next drive, setting up another connection between Barnes and Edwards, this time for 26-yard touchdown, giving Elmont a 12-point lead after a missed extra point.

“Me and Nas (Nassir Edwards) have been playing together since we were 8,” Barnes said. “We have great chemistry and its fun throwing to him.”

Hartman found CJ Merchant for a 13-yard touchdown with just over a minute left to cut the lead to 34-28, but Elmont recovered the onside kick and kneeled out the clock to secure the win.

Elmont (5-3) will face New Hyde Park (5-3) in the first round of the playoffs next week.

“It’s going to be the same thing next week,” Davis said. “Same intensity, we want to put on a show again.”