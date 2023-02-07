Central Islip football coach Eric Unverzagt on the mend after suffering sudden cardiac arrest

Central Islip football coach Eric Unverzagt was participating in a fundraiser event for crew teams at St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington on Saturday afternoon, when he felt pain in his chest and fell off a rowing machine, according to his wife, Jenine Unverzagt. He was released from St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn on Tuesday morning and staff members at St. Anthony's spoke about the event on Tuesday. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Newsday/Carissa Kellman; File Footage