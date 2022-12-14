Farmingdale's Anthony Licci, Joe Burriesci honored by Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association

The Farmingdale passing game was in good hands.

Anthony Licci to Joe Burriesci proved to be a winning combination.

The two seniors were two very important reasons why Farmingdale went 12-0 this season and claimed the program’s first Long Island Class I championship since 2001 after taking its first Nassau I title since 2015.

The Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association has now paid tribute to each. Licci has been named the winner of its Snyder Award, recognizing the county’s most outstanding quarterback. And Burriesci has been named the winner of its Pizzarelli Award, honoring the county’s most outstanding receiver.

“They had great chemistry together,” Dalers coach Buddy Krumenacker said.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Licci missed connecting on just eight passes the entire postseason, going 37-for-45 for 681 yards and nine touchdowns across four games.

“He’s a kid that’s worked extremely hard at being a quarterback,” Krumenacker said. “That’s where a lot of that accuracy comes from, to have happen what happened, to be the guy that leads the offense.

“Everybody knew we were going to give the ball to (running back Tomaso) Ramos. So you’ve got to have a passing game. You can’t run against a loaded box. And his accuracy was tremendous. And he could spread it around. It wasn’t all about going to Joe.”

But when the 5-10, 175-pound Licci did, the 5-8, 175-pound Burriesci grabbed hold and took off. He made 29 receptions in this first season as a starter, good for 634 yards — an eye-catching 21.9-yard average — and nine touchdowns. He contributed 1,044 all-purpose yards, with 242 on kickoff and punt returns and 168 rushing, and he played some safety.

Krumenacker called him “a great receiver.”

“He’s a kid that gets open, and he’s a kid that’s got great hands and is extremely dangerous after he makes the catch.” Krumenacker said. “We don’t keep those stats, but I would think his yards after catch are probably very high.”

Burriesci is also an All-Long Island outfielder. Baseball will be his game in college at Molloy. Licci is interested in playing college football. Krumenacker said the one-year starter and captain is a D-II and D-III prospect.

“He’s got real good arm strength … and his touch is excellent,” Krumenacker said. “There are plenty of guys that can heave a football downfield. But can you make the other passes in which you’ve got to put touch on the football? And he’s definitely a touch guy.”