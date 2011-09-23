Filipkowski drives Greenport to upset

Junior running back Tomasz Filipkowski ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns to lead Greenport-Southold to its first win of the season over previously undefeated Stony Brook, 41-16, in Suffolk IV football Friday.

Filipkowski had 18 carries, three of which were for more than 35 yards.

Greenport coach Jim Martilotta said the team designed most of its runs between the tackles because of the sloppy field conditions, but Filipkowski was able to break through the defense and burst out for big play after big play.

His first touchdown run was from 60 yards on a pitch from quarterback Ryan Malone to the right to open the scoring in the first quarter. After a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, he scored again from 35 yards with four minutes remaining in the half. Filipkowski capped off his performance with a 42-yard score off another option play.

"He's a very hard runner with real good speed," Martilotta said. "If you give him an inch and he gets a seam, he's a dangerous runner, no doubt about it."

Greenport (1-2) forced three turnovers.

"[Stony Brook] has a couple of really quick kids on offense but we were able to shut them down pretty good," Martilotta said.

Stony Brook is 2-1.

Martilotta said he was glad to see his team finally come together after an 0-2 start to the season.

"We played really well," he said. "The last couple of games, we hadn't really clicked on offense and it took us a while to get our timing down. I feel like we're finally getting it together and playing much better."