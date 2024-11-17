The top priority for opposing defenses when they face Floyd is to stop Ja’Quan Thomas.

But it’s a lot easier said than done.

The junior running back continued his special season, racking up 232 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries to lead the top-seeded Colonials to a 35-14 win over No. 4 Sachem North in the Suffolk Division I football semifinals Saturday in Mastic Beach.

Thomas scored two TDs in the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth with the reigning county champions leading 35-7.

“It’s pretty hard to get me down, so I just try to use that to my advantage and break off a run,” Thomas said. “I just want to get the second team in. I want everyone to get in the game and shine.”

The 6-2, 225-pound back now has 2,161 rushing yards and 29 TDs while averaging 8.86 yards per carry this season behind the offensive line of Hunter Arcuri, Joe Melecio, Derek Amato, Aaron Fisher and Jeru Hall.

“In practice and pregame warmups, we take everything seriously when it comes to technique,” Fisher said. “But it’s just a brotherhood up there. We all have great chemistry and love each other, and we love Ja’Quan.”

Thomas had seven carries for 48 yards on Floyd’s opening drive, which ended with a 7-yard play-action touchdown pass from AJ Cannet to Jack Molini.

On the Colonials’ second drive, Thomas had five carries for 33 yards before Cannet dropped in a perfectly placed deep ball in the back of the end zone to Joshua Jordan for a 33-yard score, giving Floyd a 14-7 lead.

“When you have the top line and top back on the island, the defense has to put everyone in the box,” Cannet said. “If we fake that run, they have to come down for Ja’Quan and it makes my life and the receivers’ lives easy.”

Cannet completed 8 of 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Fisher and junior Jayden Johnson each had nine tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks. Sophomore Jake Rivera had nine tackles, including four for a loss and one sack.

“We have a lot of young guys on the defense and they’re starting to come into their own,” coach Paul Longo said.

“Like Johnson, he’s learned a lot and become a great player for us. I’m very happy with the defense and how it’s coming along.”

Lucas Singleton ran for a 40-yard TD in the first quarter and Brayden Tappin returned a punt 75 yards for a score in the fourth for Sachem North (4-6).

Floyd (9-1) will face No. 3 Ward Melville in the county final at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Stony Brook University. On Oct. 11, Ward Melville stopped Floyd’s two-point attempt with 22 seconds left in a 21-20 win.

“It’s been on the front of our minds ever since we lost to them,” Cannet said. “All the work in practice has been leading up to the chance to play them again in the playoffs. It happened last year when we lost to Sachem North and got them back in the county championship. We’ve got to get the job done.”