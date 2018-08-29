Freeport goes big-game hunting in Nassau I

The Freeport football team is used to playing in big games and would like to be playing in the biggest one come November.

Can the Red Devils win the Long Island Class I crown? They captured the school's fifth LI title two years ago but came up short last year, falling to Oceanside in the Nassau championship game. That season-ending disappointment will serve as fuel for the No. 1 seed in Nassau Conference 1.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a really good pool of talented kids this year,” Freeport coach Russ Cellan said. “There’s no question that we’ll be competing for it all.”

One crucial returner will be Justin Lescouflair, a versatile senior utilized at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. He made eight catches for 128 yards and a score last season, and added 53 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Quarterback Terrance Edmond, who passed for 757 yards and 11 touchdowns, runs the spread offense.

Massapequa, the No. 2 seed, will pose a serious threat to Freeport’s hopes. Senior quarterback Kenny Galvin and wide receiver Garrett Gibbons. The Chiefs finished 8-2 last season before falling to Freeport, 33-13, in the county semifinals.

Oceanside, the defending Conference I champion, enjoyed an 11-0 run into the LIC, before losing 40-23 to Lindenhurst. The Sailors, who are seeded fourth, had the most wins in school history and won their first Nassau title since 1977. Senior Jake Lazzaro,commited to play baseball at St. John’s University, recorded 59 receptions for 1,114 yards and 14 touchdowns.