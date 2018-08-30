Nassau II preview: Can Carey catch Garden City?

After a seven-year run of 62 victories in 76 games and two Long Island championships, 2017 was an off year for the Carey football team. Injuries had a lot to do with the Seahawks’ .500 finish, one that coach Mike Stanley doesn’t want to repeat.

“Our expectations are where they usually are,” Stanley said. “We should be a team that, if we are healthy, we should compete with anybody each week and hopefully be a playoff-bound team.”

Carey, with a spread offense led by wide receiver Nicholas Giacalone and quarterback Patrick McGrath, is ranked second in Nassau II behind powerful Garden City, the two-time defending Long Island champions.

Garden City's Trojans are riding a 24-game winning streak and are led by dynamic running back/ cornerback Trevor Yeboah -Kodie.

Kodie averaged more than 11 yards per carry, rushed for 1,264 yards, and 26 touchdowns last year and was a finalist for Newsday’s Thorp Award, given to Nassau’s top player. He also averaged 31.5 yards per reception out of the backfield and scored touchdowns on three of his eight catches for touchdowns.

Quarterback Nick Turrini will be a pivotal returner for No. 3 ranked Calhoun, as well as running back Thomas Casimano. The Colts finished 6-4 last year and recorded their first playoff win ever, 26-14 over MacArthur in the county quarterfinals, before falling to Garden City.