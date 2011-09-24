Gomes, Martiello lead Clarke comeback

After kicking off its season 0-2, Clarke had its back against the wall. No, really: Trailing Island Trees 20-19 with the Bulldogs threatening on the Rams' 1-yard line, there was no where else for Clarke to go in the final minute of the Nassau IV football matchup.

No where to go, that is, but upfield. Shane Lauria forced a fumble and Anthony Gomes took it upfield 15 yards as part of a 14-point fourth quarter comeback as the Rams defeated Island Trees, 27-20, behind big defense and two scoring plays by quarterback Mike Martiello. With 20 seconds left and the pocket collapsing around him, Martiello hit Andrew Eannucci with the winning 15-yard touchdown.

It was only the latest of a game full of Martiello's heroics. Down 20-13 with 1:10 to play, Clarke went for the onside kick, recovered by Gomes, setting up Martiello's 35-yard pass to John Fogarty to put the Rams on the Bulldogs' 20.

Martiello later took it home on a 12-yard run to draw the Rams to within 20-19. Martiello finished 15-for-30 for 242 yards and two touchdowns and added 118 yards on 18 carries, with two more touchdowns. He also had a sack on defense.

"All the things coaches preach about not giving up were evident today," coach John Boyle said. "It was one of those types of games where we didn't give up and just kept fighting."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Island Trees falls to 1-2.

Gomes, who Boyle called the MVP of the game, finished with an interception, a fumble recovery and nine tackles at free safety. Meanwhile, Fogarty had four catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Quintella added two sacks on defense.

Island Trees went up early behind Chris Pascalli's 15-yard run in the first quarter and 23- and 18-yard touchdowns from running back Michael Jeannetti.

"The kids stepped up," Boyle said. "We had injuries. Kids filled in and did a great job."

"Those last few minutes, though, that was crazy."