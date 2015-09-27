Great performances in High School football
JOHNDEE BAPTISTE | FRIENDS ACADEMY
He caught six passes for 182 yards and three TDs in a 36-33 win over Valley Stream South. His 4th-down tackle at the Quakers' 10-yard line with 1:59 left sealed the win.
JAMES CLEMENTE | NORTHPORT
The offensive guard cleared the way for his backs to average six yards per carry in a 35-21 win over Ward Melville.
JACK COAN | SAYVILLE
The junior quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Rocky Point. He also rushed seven times for 56 yards.
COREY GOLDGLIT | FRIENDS ACADEMY
He completed 13 passes of 24 passes for 300 yards and four scores in a 36-33 win over Friends Academy. He also rushed for 65 yards and a score.
WILL HOGAN | SYOSSET
The senior quarterback completed 16 of 22 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-6 win over Plainview JFK.
SHARAYAD LETELLIER | GLEN COVE
He rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-17 win over previously unbeaten Roosevelt. He also had two receptions for 48 yards.
ELIJAH RILEY | NEWFIELD
He had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 27-0 win over West Babylon. He had six carries for 84 yards and a score. He also had an interception.
MIKE SALEME | HERRICKS
He caught 11 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in a 27-18 win over Valley Stream Central. He also had two interceptions.
WAYNE WHITE | GLENN
The quarterback ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 58 yards in a 28-19 win over Babylon.
ETHAN WIEDERKEHR | Shoreham-WR
The junior end had 11 tackles, a sack, three pass knockdowns, and a fumble recovery for the Wildcats in a 49-7 win over Bayport-Blue Point. -- GREGG SARRA