Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 6

DAN AIELLO, Bayport-Blue Point

He rushed for 171 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns of 69, 15, and 12 yards in a 42-0 win over Miller Place. He also returned a punt 53 yards for a score.

ADRIAN AYAU, Sewanhaka

He had 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-6 win over Jericho. He had two sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

LUCAS CORTAZAR, East Rockaway

He rushed for 93 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions, including the winning conversion with 34 seconds left, in a 22-21 win over Locust Valley.

MATT DECICCO, Hewlett

He had 24 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-7 win over Bellmore JFK.

ELIJAH DUNCAN, Wyandanch

He ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead Wyandanch to its first win since October 2021, in an 18-14 victory over Southampton.

THOMAS FLETCHER, Westbury

He had 22 carries for 238 yards and a touchdown in a 26-0 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

D’ANGELO GORDON, Freeport

He rushed for 184 yards and touchdowns of 1, 5 and 52 yards — the last a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter in a 18-13 win over Syosset.

LUCAS MARTIN, Half Hollow Hills East

He caught the winning 15-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds left in a 44-43 win over West Islip. He sealed the win with his second interception.

DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh

He ran 17 times for 141 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, and had a 61-yard punt return for a score in a 21-14 win over Floral Park.

BRODY MORGAN, Ward Melville

He had five receptions for 112 yards and three scores in a 28-17 win over Connetquot. He also hit all four extra-point kicks.

JESSE SEDER, MacArthur

He ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 21-20 win over Calhoun. He also had seven tackles and a sack.

GIANNI SPINELLI, Sachem East

He ran for two touchdowns, threw for one and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in a 49-0 victory over Bay Shore.

ETHAN TRAN, Herricks

He scored five total touchdowns and rushed for 227 yards in a 42-12 win over Roslyn/Friends Academy.

JAKE TRIPPTREE, Sayville

He threw a 51-yard TD pass to Kyle Messina with 2:23 left for a 19-18 come-from-behind win over Westhampton. He completed 12 passes for 185 yards and three scores.

TYLER VILLALTA, Massapequa

He had 24 carries for 135 yards and a score and one catch for a 23-yard score in a 28-7 win over Hempstead.

RYAN WALD, Commack

He kicked the winning 27-yard field goal with two seconds left in a 20-18 win over Whitman. He also kicked a 47-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter.

KYLE WEEKS, Kings Park

He threw for 175 yards and two TDs, rushed for 50 yards and two scores in a 37-6 win over East Hampton.