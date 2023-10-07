Daniel White's 3 TDs help rally Half Hollow Hills East to victory over Deer Park

Daniel White didn’t panic, and he didn’t slow down.

When Deer Park took a 10-point lead over White and host Half Hollow Hills East in the first quarter on Saturday, the Hills East running back was more curious than anything.

“I was thinking, ‘How?’ ” White said. “Coach [Alex] Marcelin gave us a talk and changed our mindset. We came back out here and did what we had to do.”

White scored three rushing touchdowns for Hills East in a 27-24 Suffolk Division II win. White’s third touchdown – a 33-yard scamper – proved the difference for Half Hollow Hills East (4-1) before Deer Park (4-1) added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“He works out seven days a week. I have to tell him to take a day off,” Marcelin joked. “He definitely puts in the work, and I’m happy he’s getting the fruits of his labor right now.”

Hills East forced four interceptions and a fumble from a Falcons offense that averaged 34 points per game in their first four games.

Tyler Sanders picked off Deer Park quarterback Aaron Smith in the Hills East red zone early in the second quarter while Deer Park led 16-6. White scored for Hills East on the ensuing drive and cut the Falcons lead to 16-13.

“We figured we’d change our whole defensive scheme up and focus on pressing them and blitzing,” Sanders said. “It worked, and we found our sweet spot.”

Shakie Bethea added a 25-yard rushing touchdown and gave Half Hollow Hills East a 20-16 lead before halftime.

White’s third touchdown expanded Hills East’s lead to 27-16 before the fourth quarter. White finished with three runs of 30 or more yards.

"I felt like everything was working," White said.

Huntley Swaby reeled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Smith for Deer Park's final score in the fourth quarter.

Twins Hunter and Hayden Lovinsky each scored, and Alex Moore-Brooks blocked a punt to force a safety in the first quarter for Deer Park, which started as the preseason No. 10 seed in Suffolk II.

"That’s a tough Deer Park team," Marcelin said. "They were resilient, they fought back, it was a good game, and I’m sure they’ll be a playoff team."