70-68! Joseph Filardi accounts for 10 touchdowns as Half Hollow Hills West wins epic playoff battle

Joseph Filardi could certainly use that extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

The Half Hollow Hills West junior quarterback was exhausted after putting together yet another unforgettable performance on Saturday.

A week ago, Filardi set the Long Island record for total yards in a football game with 601 in a win over playoff-bound Westhampton.

The encore was even better.

Filardi totaled 10 touchdowns and 651 all-purpose yards in a wild 70-68 comeback win over Smithtown West in a Suffolk Division III quarterfinal game in Dix Hills.

The 138 points are the second most in a game in Long Island history, missing the mark by one point (Sayville beat Lawrence, 78-61, in the 2011 Class III LIC).

Filardi completed 30 of 38 passes for 404 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 183 yards and three more scores. He added 64 yards on one kick return.

His 61-yard touchdown run with 3:19 left gave the Colts a 70-61 lead that proved to be the game winner.

“I went over the right side and cut back inside the defense,” Filardi said. “I picked up some nice blocks on that run. That was the wildest football game I’ve ever been in. It was just back and forth and who was going to have the football last.”

Smithtown West (4-5) had closed to within 70-68 when wide receiver Jack Melore scored his seventh touchdown of the game. He caught a 3-yard pass from quarterback Brayden Stahl with 2:01 left and James Martino added the kick. The catch was Melore’s 17th of the game, a new Long Island record for receptions in a single game. He finished with 17 catches for 241 yards and five touchdowns. He also added a 90-yard kickoff return and 2-yard scoring run.

“We left it all out there,” Melore said. “They have a dynamic offense and a bunch of playmakers. We couldn’t stop Filardi and that was the difference. He was outstanding. They got a few stops on defense and that keyed the win.”

Hills West (7-2) recovered the final onside kick and took over on its 45. Filardi ran 15 yards for a first down before the Colts were able to kneel on the last two plays.

“It was one of those games where you know the other guys can score too,” Filardi said. “We just had to outscore them and make a big play on defense.”

That defensive gem came late in the fourth quarter. The Colts had forged a 63-61 lead on a Filardi 5-yard scoring run with 7:13 left and Smithtown West drove back inside the red zone and was knocking on the door again. Colts defensive back Michael Redd intercepted a Stahl pass intended for Nick Briffa in the end zone.

“Redd’s interception was the key play in a game loaded with offensive highlights,” said Hills West coach Gerald Filardi. “I’m a defense-first guy. But I know our skill set with our guys is that we can score points – and a lot of them. That interception allowed us to take a two-score lead in a game that featured so much offense where we couldn’t stop them, and they couldn’t stop us.”

Three plays after Redd’s theft, Filardi broke loose for the 61-yard touchdown and a 70-61 lead.

“Joe is making all the right decisions and our offense is clicking,” said Hills West wide receiver Anthony Raio. “Our game plan was perfect and he’s unstoppable.”

Raio caught 15 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Teammate Jesse Brooks added 11 receptions for 114 yards and two scores.

The first half finished in a flurry of touchdowns, including three in the final minute. Melore made an over the shoulder catch for a 29-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in the half to get the Bulls within 21-20.

But Filardi needed only 32 seconds to respond. He drove the Colts 59 yards in four plays capped by a 17-yard scoring pass to Brooks to make it 28-20 with 25 seconds left.

“We came right back every time they scored,” Melore said.

Stahl worked his magic in the final 25 seconds. He marched the Bulls 72 yards, completing five straight passes, before Melore went under center and scored on a 2-yard sneak as time expired to make it 28-27 at the half. Stahl completed 32 of 47 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns.

The third quarter was even more frenetic with eight touchdowns scored. Stahl hit Melore for a 14-yard score and a 34-28 lead. Filardi hit Raio in stride for a 59-yard touchdown for a 35-34 lead and then Melore made a spectacular one-handed grab for a 56-yard score for the 41-35 lead.

And back and forth they went until Filardi had the final possession.

Filardi has a few days to rest up for Friday night's semifinal showdown against Sayville.