Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats

DJ Lisbon of St. John the Baptist, left, and Shamir Lisbon are all smiles after DJ scored his second touchdown of the game during a CHSFL football game on Friday at St. John the Baptist Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

Michael DeNicola, Greenport/Southold: He totaled five touchdowns, including three rushing, one passing and one interception return in a 42-8 win over Southampton.

Joey Goodman, Calhoun: He rushed seven times for 186 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-7 win over Sewanhaka.

Shane Grant, Comsewogue: He had 25 carries for 206 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-15 win over Hauppauge.

Danny Healy, Riverhead: He caught eight passes for 205 yards and touchdowns of 98 and 25 yards in a 28-6 win over Patchogue-Medford.

Jordan Heyman, Hills East: He had 329 yards passing yards and five touchdowns in a 49-13 win over Centereach.

Maclin Keyser, Bayport-Blue Point: He rushed 28 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns and made an interception to set up the go-ahead score in a 35-21 win at SWR.

DJ Lisbon, St. John the Baptist: He had two catches for 135 yards and two scores in a 34-7 win over Chaminade. His TDs were from 83 and 52 yards.

Hunter Lovinsky, Deer Park: He had 12 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-40 win over Copiague.

Jake Martini, Wantagh: He had three total touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards in a 23-6 win over Plainedge.

Branden McLaughlin, Malverne: He had seven carries for 127 yards and a score in a 34-0 win over West Hempstead.

Gary Merrill, St. Anthony’s: He had 15 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-24 win over Iona Prep. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 255 yards and two scores.

Kyle Messina, Sayville: The junior halfback rushed 26 times for 197 yards and three scores in a 34-7 win over Hills West.

Jack Mulholland, Manhasset: He had 26 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-2 win over Elmont. He also had 11 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Lukas Papadopulos, South Side: He hit a school record eight extra-point kicks in a 56-0 win over Mineola.

John Pelcher, Bethpage: He rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and caught a 21-yard touchdown in a 32-7 win over Valley Stream North.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip: He blocked a field goal, and an extra point kick and had a key sack in a 23-20 win over Westhampton. He finished with seven tackles.

Sayville offensive line:  The front five of Landon Garrett, Michael Caporaso, Jackson Neugebauer, Mitch Kolar and Michael Sands paved the way for 356 yards rushing in a 34-7 win over previously undefeated Hills West.

Will Tolliver, Carey: He rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and blocked a punt which he returned 27 yards for a score in a 41-29 win over Long Beach.

Jack Weiss, Harborfields: He completed 11 of 15 passes for 150 yards and two scores in a 32-14 win over East Hampton. He also ran for two scores.

