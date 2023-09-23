Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats

Michael DeNicola, Greenport/Southold: He totaled five touchdowns, including three rushing, one passing and one interception return in a 42-8 win over Southampton.

Joey Goodman, Calhoun: He rushed seven times for 186 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-7 win over Sewanhaka.

Shane Grant, Comsewogue: He had 25 carries for 206 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-15 win over Hauppauge.

Danny Healy, Riverhead: He caught eight passes for 205 yards and touchdowns of 98 and 25 yards in a 28-6 win over Patchogue-Medford.

Jordan Heyman, Hills East: He had 329 yards passing yards and five touchdowns in a 49-13 win over Centereach.

Maclin Keyser, Bayport-Blue Point: He rushed 28 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns and made an interception to set up the go-ahead score in a 35-21 win at SWR.

DJ Lisbon, St. John the Baptist: He had two catches for 135 yards and two scores in a 34-7 win over Chaminade. His TDs were from 83 and 52 yards.

Hunter Lovinsky, Deer Park: He had 12 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-40 win over Copiague.

Jake Martini, Wantagh: He had three total touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards in a 23-6 win over Plainedge.

Branden McLaughlin, Malverne: He had seven carries for 127 yards and a score in a 34-0 win over West Hempstead.

Gary Merrill, St. Anthony’s: He had 15 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-24 win over Iona Prep. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 255 yards and two scores.

Kyle Messina, Sayville: The junior halfback rushed 26 times for 197 yards and three scores in a 34-7 win over Hills West.

Jack Mulholland, Manhasset: He had 26 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-2 win over Elmont. He also had 11 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Lukas Papadopulos, South Side: He hit a school record eight extra-point kicks in a 56-0 win over Mineola.

John Pelcher, Bethpage: He rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and caught a 21-yard touchdown in a 32-7 win over Valley Stream North.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip: He blocked a field goal, and an extra point kick and had a key sack in a 23-20 win over Westhampton. He finished with seven tackles.

Sayville offensive line: The front five of Landon Garrett, Michael Caporaso, Jackson Neugebauer, Mitch Kolar and Michael Sands paved the way for 356 yards rushing in a 34-7 win over previously undefeated Hills West.

Will Tolliver, Carey: He rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and blocked a punt which he returned 27 yards for a score in a 41-29 win over Long Beach.

Jack Weiss, Harborfields: He completed 11 of 15 passes for 150 yards and two scores in a 32-14 win over East Hampton. He also ran for two scores.