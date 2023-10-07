Babylon's Aidan Winter rushes for school-record 329 yards in win over Center Moriches

Babylon had never lost to Center Moriches in 13 previous meetings, winning 11 of those games — including last year’s four-touchdown win — by double digits.

Babylon sophomore quarterback Aidan Winter made sure to keep that streak going on Friday night.

Winter rushed for 329 yards — a school record, according to Newsday records — and three touchdowns on 27 carries and threw for a touchdown as Babylon defeated host Center Moriches, 46-27, in a Suffolk IV game.

“[Winter] is really a once-in-a-lifetime-type guy,” coach Rick Punzone said.

“It’s great. I couldn’t do it all without my teammates,” Winter said. “I got them rallied up for the game.”

Both teams had explosive starts, with each of the first six drives resulting in a touchdown.

Sincere McDougal’s 26-yard rushing touchdown capped an eight-play opening drive for Babylon.

Touchdowns were scored on three of the next four plays from scrimmage. Matt Albino ran for a 59-yard touchdown for Center Moriches, Winter had a 56-yard touchdown run two plays later, and Albino took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to tie the score at 14 before the halfway point of the first quarter.

Winter’s second rushing touchdown of the game, a 21-yard run, gave Babylon a 21-14 lead with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

Center Moriches answered with a 10-play drive, with Xavier Bryant rushing for a 7-yard score. Winter found McDougal with a 32-yard touchdown pass to give Babylon a 28-21 halftime lead.

Winter ran for 168 yards in the first half.

“I love his performance,” McDougal said. “I look at him as a brother, nothing less.”

Both teams traded scores to start the third, with Center Moriches quarterback Connor Planz throwing a 59-yard TD pass to Barry Stanek and Babylon running back Jack Pinna scoring on a 7-yard run.

Christian Molnar intercepted Planz on the next play from scrimmage and the Panthers scored three plays later on McDougal’s 4-yard run to go up 40-27. After Babylon forced a three-and-out, Winter’s 3-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 46-27.

“[Winter] is the leader of this team,’’ Punzone said, “and he’s 15 years old.”