Justin DePietro is only a sophomore running back for Carey, but his intent with the football in his hands is evident.

“I like to run through people’s faces,” said DePietro, who is listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds and also plays linebacker. “That’s about it. I love contact.”

Carey coach Mike Stanley called his young star a “bruiser” and “pound for pound the strongest kid in the program.”

DePietro bulldozed his way to 160 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries — the most he said he has had since pee wee football – to lead the top-seeded Seahawks to a 15-0 win over No. 5 Long Beach in a Nassau Conference II semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“Everything is special about him,” Stanley said. “I mean, he’s 15. He wants this moment. He works as hard as anybody we've ever seen. Even though he’s one of the younger guys on the team, he’s a leader, and we’re going to ride him.”

Carey (10-0), looking for its first county title since 2014, is in the Nassau II championship for the second straight year. It will meet the winner of No. 2 Glen Cove and No. 3 Mepham next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hofstra.

Carey came into Friday allowing just 7.8 points per game and pitched its fourth shutout. Michael Agostino had a team-leading nine tackles.

“The defense played amazing,” DiPietro said. “The whole defense, we played as one today. We had each other’s backs.”

Following a scoreless first quarter, Carey embarked on a methodical 17-play, 97-yard drive and fed DePietro 14 times for 69 yards. DePietro’s 1-yard touchdown run and Chris Obertis’ two-point pass to James McGrath gave Carey an 8-0 lead with 4:02 left in the second quarter.

The Seahawks threatened shortly after as Theo Andrikopoulos blocked a punt deep in Long Beach territory. Carey started the drive on the 7 and had fourth-and-goal from the 3, but Rafael Almonte was first among a group of Marines to stuff Christian Todaro at the line of scrimmage with 50.3 seconds left until halftime.

Both Carey and Long Beach (5-5) drove into opposing territory on their first third-quarter drives, which both resulted in turnovers on downs.

Despite a successful fake punt four plays earlier, Long Beach had a turnover on downs with 5:03 left. DePietro ran for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 15-0 with 2:49 remaining. Christian Anaya had the game-icing interception on Long Beach’s next possession.

“This year, I think we’re one,” DePietro said. “It’s not every year when you have a team like this, when we all feel like the same.”