The Long Island Class II championship game is a clash of styles.

Carey (11-0), the Nassau Conference II champion, rules with a rugged ball-control offense that likes to eat the clock and run over defensive units.

Half Hollow Hills East (10-1), the Suffolk Division II champion, is an explosive team with big playmakers.

When Hills East meets Carey for the Long Island Class II title at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Hofstra University, it will be a classic showdown of different philosophical coaching strategies.

“We’re a physical team that can control the clock with our size and strength of our front,” Carey coach Mike Stanley said. “They’re a fast team and we have to eliminate the big plays and get their running back on the ground.”

Open-field tackling will be the key to a Carey win. If they let junior halfback Daniel White run out in space, it’ll be trouble for the Seahawks. White ripped off four touchdown runs, including a 70-yarder, and rushed for 273 yards against East Islip.

“I don’t think teams should overlook some of our other playmakers,” Hills East coach Alex Marcelin said. “Daniel White is an amazing athlete and football player, but we’re so much more than one player.”

Marcelin noted that quarterback Nick Sevilla has wide receivers Lucas Martin, Tyler Sanders and Logan Soler and tight end Max Drehweng as go-to options who have helped key the drive to the school’s first Long Island Championships appearance.

“Our defense has five shutouts and they get overlooked,” Marcelin said. “And we wouldn’t be here without our offensive line.”

The Seahawks also have a dynamic runner in sophomore Justin DePietro, who has 1,019 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Chris Obertis has matured from game manager to playmaker during the course of the season and has thrown for 933 yards and 16 TDs.

When it’s all put on the line, can the Seahawks and linebacker Christian Anaya contain White?

Carey is a mirror of Hills East stat-wise. Carey has scored 35 points and allowed seven points per game. Hills East has scored 34 and allowed nine.

Both teams play inspired, physical defense with athletic linebacking units.

Hills East recorded a 41-14 drubbing of top-seeded East Islip in the Suffolk title game.

Carey has captured Long Island titles in both of its appearances in 2013 and 2014.

The Seahawks have beaten all 11 opponents this season by double digits. White, who’s rushed for 2,062 yards and 24 touchdowns, will have something to say about that as he tries to lead the RedHawks to the school’s first Long Island crown.