Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for the county quarterfinals
MICHAEL CASCIONE, Smithtown West
He rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-20 win over West Babylon. He also had six tackles.
TYREAK COBB, Floral Park
He had 22 carries for 198 yards and three TDs in a 26-14 win over Lynbrook.
A.J. JEFFARES, Connetquot
He caught nine passes for 117yards, including a 19-yard TD in a 33-21 loss to Sachem North.
JACK KALINOWSKI, East Islip
He caught four passes for 179 yards and three TDs and ran for an 8-yard TD in a 35-21 win over Bellport.
LUKE LaROCCA, Sachem North
The sophomore quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 176 yards in a 33-21 win over Connetquot.
DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh
He rushed for 215 yards and four TDs on 10 carries in a 43-6 win over Locust Valley.
GREYSON MEAK, Cold Spring Harbor
He had four sacks to help the Seahawks’ defense shutout Island Trees, 14-0.
KYLE MELKONIAN, Manhasset
He rushed for 87 yards and a TD on eight carries in a 37-15 victory over Hewlett.
BRADY NASH, Islip
He ran for the winning 12-yard TD with 58 seconds left in a 29-22 victory over Hauppauge. He rushed for 135 yards and two TDs and completed 19 of 25 passes for 165 yards and a score.
MIKEY SANDS, Sayville
He had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and a 35-yard INT returned for a score in a 59-13 win over Eastport-South Manor.
BRODY SCHAFFER, Westhampton
He caught a 36-yard TD pass, ran for a 4-yard TD and made two field goals and four PATs in a 34-6 win over Comsewogue.
LUCAS SINGLETON, Sachem North
He rushed for 115 on 23 carries and had three TD runs in a 33-21 win over Connetquot.
ISAIAH SMITH, Malverne
He rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on eight carries in a 46-7 win over Mineola.
JA’QUAN THOMAS, Floyd
He had 26 carries for 303 yards and six TDs in a 43-22 win over Sachem East. He also ran for a two-point conversion.
CHRISTIAN TODARO, Carey
He had 14 carries for 106 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Roosevelt.
JAXSON TORRES, Plainedge
He completed all nine of his passes for 242 yards and three TDs and added a rushing TD in a 49-14 win over North Shore.
DANIEL WHITE, Half Hollow Hills East
He rushed for 299 yards and four TDs on 19 carries in a 33-21 win over Huntington.
AIDAN WINTER, Babylon
He had 19 carries for 238 yards and four TDs and caught two passes for 80 yards in a 42-21 win over Mount Sinai.