MICHAEL CASCIONE, Smithtown West

He rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-20 win over West Babylon. He also had six tackles.

TYREAK COBB, Floral Park

He had 22 carries for 198 yards and three TDs in a 26-14 win over Lynbrook.

A.J. JEFFARES, Connetquot

He caught nine passes for 117yards, including a 19-yard TD in a 33-21 loss to Sachem North.

JACK KALINOWSKI, East Islip

He caught four passes for 179 yards and three TDs and ran for an 8-yard TD in a 35-21 win over Bellport.

LUKE LaROCCA, Sachem North

The sophomore quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 176 yards in a 33-21 win over Connetquot.

DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh

He rushed for 215 yards and four TDs on 10 carries in a 43-6 win over Locust Valley.

GREYSON MEAK, Cold Spring Harbor

He had four sacks to help the Seahawks’ defense shutout Island Trees, 14-0.

KYLE MELKONIAN, Manhasset

He rushed for 87 yards and a TD on eight carries in a 37-15 victory over Hewlett.

BRADY NASH, Islip

He ran for the winning 12-yard TD with 58 seconds left in a 29-22 victory over Hauppauge. He rushed for 135 yards and two TDs and completed 19 of 25 passes for 165 yards and a score.

MIKEY SANDS, Sayville

He had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and a 35-yard INT returned for a score in a 59-13 win over Eastport-South Manor.

BRODY SCHAFFER, Westhampton

He caught a 36-yard TD pass, ran for a 4-yard TD and made two field goals and four PATs in a 34-6 win over Comsewogue.

LUCAS SINGLETON, Sachem North

He rushed for 115 on 23 carries and had three TD runs in a 33-21 win over Connetquot.

ISAIAH SMITH, Malverne

He rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on eight carries in a 46-7 win over Mineola.

JA’QUAN THOMAS, Floyd

He had 26 carries for 303 yards and six TDs in a 43-22 win over Sachem East. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

CHRISTIAN TODARO, Carey

He had 14 carries for 106 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Roosevelt.

JAXSON TORRES, Plainedge

He completed all nine of his passes for 242 yards and three TDs and added a rushing TD in a 49-14 win over North Shore.

DANIEL WHITE, Half Hollow Hills East

He rushed for 299 yards and four TDs on 19 carries in a 33-21 win over Huntington.

AIDAN WINTER, Babylon

He had 19 carries for 238 yards and four TDs and caught two passes for 80 yards in a 42-21 win over Mount Sinai.