Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for the county quarterfinals

Sachem North's Lucas Singleton rushed for 115 on 23 carries...

Sachem North's Lucas Singleton rushed for 115 on 23 carries and had three scoring runs in a win over Connetquot.in Division I quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

MICHAEL CASCIONE, Smithtown West

He rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-20 win over West Babylon. He also had six tackles.

TYREAK COBB, Floral Park

He had 22 carries for 198 yards and three TDs in a 26-14 win over Lynbrook.

A.J. JEFFARES, Connetquot

He caught nine passes for 117yards, including a 19-yard TD in a 33-21 loss to Sachem North.

JACK KALINOWSKI, East Islip

He caught four passes for 179 yards and three TDs and ran for an 8-yard TD in a 35-21 win over Bellport.

LUKE LaROCCA, Sachem North

The sophomore quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 176 yards in a 33-21 win over Connetquot.

DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh

He rushed for 215 yards and four TDs on 10 carries in a 43-6 win over Locust Valley.

GREYSON MEAK, Cold Spring Harbor

He had four sacks to help the Seahawks’ defense shutout Island Trees, 14-0.

KYLE MELKONIAN, Manhasset

He rushed for 87 yards and a TD on eight carries in a 37-15 victory over Hewlett.

BRADY NASH, Islip

He ran for the winning 12-yard TD with 58 seconds left in a 29-22 victory over Hauppauge. He rushed for 135 yards and two TDs and completed 19 of 25 passes for 165 yards and a score.

MIKEY SANDS, Sayville

He had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and a 35-yard INT returned for a score in a 59-13 win over Eastport-South Manor.

BRODY SCHAFFER, Westhampton

He caught a 36-yard TD pass, ran for a 4-yard TD and made two field goals and four PATs in a 34-6 win over Comsewogue.

LUCAS SINGLETON, Sachem North

He rushed for 115 on 23 carries and had three TD runs in a 33-21 win over Connetquot.

ISAIAH SMITH, Malverne

He rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on eight carries in a 46-7 win over Mineola.

JA’QUAN THOMAS, Floyd

He had 26 carries for 303 yards and six TDs in a 43-22 win over Sachem East. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

CHRISTIAN TODARO, Carey

He had 14 carries for 106 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Roosevelt.

JAXSON TORRES, Plainedge

He completed all nine of his passes for 242 yards and three TDs and added a rushing TD in a 49-14 win over North Shore.

DANIEL WHITE, Half Hollow Hills East

He rushed for 299 yards and four TDs on 19 carries in a 33-21 win over Huntington.

AIDAN WINTER, Babylon

He had 19 carries for 238 yards and four TDs and caught two passes for 80 yards in a 42-21 win over Mount Sinai.

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

