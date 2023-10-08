Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 5

Mike Campoli, Northport: He had 180 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns in a 30-13 win over Huntington. He also blocked a kick and added seven tackles.

Rocco Carpinello, West Islip: He rushed for 219 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 34-6 win over previously unbeaten West Babylon.

Joseph Filardi, Hills West: He completed 24 of 36 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-36 win over Kings Park. He also rushed for 110 yards on 14 carries and a score.

Aaron Fisher, Floyd: The defensive tackle had 11 tackles in a 21-0 win over Longwood

Thomas Fletcher, Westbury: He ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries to go along with 12 tackles in a 27-13 win over Hicksville.

Zakary Fox, Bay Shore: He kicked a 41-yard field goal in a 3-0 victory over Brentwood. The kick tied for the third longest field goal in Bay Shore’s 97-year history.

Bobby Galindo, South Side: He had eight total tackles, including three for a loss, two forced fumbles and a sack in a 31-7 win over Wantagh.

Aidan Garvey, New Hyde Park: He rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and ran for two two-point conversions in a 22-15 win over Mepham.

Jayden Jean, Bay Shore: He recorded three sacks, and forced a fumble on Brentwood’s final drive in a 3-0 win.

Shane Kiernan, Miller Place: He completed 5 of 8 passes for 151 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Greenport.

Gavin Lee, West Hempstead: He had 205 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries in a 37-14 win over Lawrence.

Matt Rodriguez, East Meadow: The senior running back rushed for 138 yards on 19 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 8, 16 and 1 yard in a 37-21 win over previously unbeaten Hempstead.

Ray Torchia, Bellmore JFK: He rushed for a touchdown, caught a 78-yard TD pass and returned an interception 50 yards for a score in a 38-7 win over Valley Stream North. He also forced a fumble and made two tackles.

Aidan Winter, Babylon: He rushed for 329 yards, a school record per Newsday records, and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 46-27 win at Center Moriches. He also threw a 32-yard touchdown pass.