SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 5

Babylon RB Aidan Winter takes the handoff up the middle...

Babylon RB Aidan Winter takes the handoff up the middle against Center Moriches on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Center Moriches. Credit: George A Faella

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

Mike Campoli, Northport: He had 180 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns in a 30-13 win over Huntington. He also blocked a kick and added seven tackles.

Rocco Carpinello, West Islip:  He rushed for 219 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 34-6 win over previously unbeaten West Babylon.

Joseph Filardi, Hills West: He completed 24 of 36 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-36 win over Kings Park. He also rushed for 110 yards on 14 carries and a score.

Aaron Fisher, Floyd: The defensive tackle had 11 tackles in a 21-0 win over Longwood

Thomas Fletcher, Westbury: He ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries to go along with 12 tackles in a 27-13 win over Hicksville.

Zakary Fox, Bay Shore: He kicked a 41-yard field goal in a 3-0 victory over Brentwood. The kick tied for the third longest field goal in Bay Shore’s 97-year history.

Bobby Galindo, South Side: He had eight total tackles, including three for a loss, two forced fumbles and a sack in a 31-7 win over Wantagh.

Aidan Garvey, New Hyde Park: He rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and ran for two two-point conversions in a 22-15 win over Mepham.

Jayden Jean, Bay Shore: He recorded three sacks, and forced a fumble on Brentwood’s final drive in a 3-0 win.

Shane Kiernan, Miller Place: He completed 5 of 8 passes for 151 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Greenport.

Gavin Lee, West Hempstead: He had 205 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries in a 37-14 win over Lawrence.

Matt Rodriguez, East Meadow: The senior running back rushed for 138 yards on 19 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 8, 16 and 1 yard in a 37-21 win over previously unbeaten Hempstead.

Ray Torchia, Bellmore JFK: He rushed for a touchdown, caught a 78-yard TD pass and returned an interception 50 yards for a score in a 38-7 win over Valley Stream North. He also forced a fumble and made two tackles.

Aidan Winter, Babylon: He rushed for 329 yards, a school record per Newsday records, and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 46-27 win at Center Moriches. He also threw a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME