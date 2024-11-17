ALEC ANDERSON, Plainedge

He caught the winning 38-yard touchdown as time expired in a 33-27 win over Seaford.

JOE BENEDETTO, Ward Melville

He ran for 186 yards and the winning score in the fourth quarter of a 14-7 win over Longwood.

MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City

He rushed five times for 82 yards, including TD runs of 7 and 65 yards in one half of play in a 54-0 win over South Side.

JUSTIN DePIETRO, Carey

He ran for 160 yards and two TDs on 33 carries in a 15-0 win over Long Beach.

JOSEPH FILARDI, Half Hollow Hills West

He accounted for 555 yards and eight TDs in a 55-27 win over Islip. He had 14 carries for 355 yards and four scores and completed 11 of 19 passes for 200 yards and four TDs.

AARON FISHER, Floyd

He had nine tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks and helped pave the way for Floyd’s rushing attack, which totaled 271 yards and three scores in a 35-14 win over Sachem North.

COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 25 carries for 236 yards and three TDs, threw a TD pass and added an interception in a 28-7 win over Glenn.

ATIF HEATHINGTON, Manhasset

The halfback rushed for 206 yards on nine carries in a 42-20 win over Floral Park. He had scoring runs of 60 and 77 yards.

OWEN HELLER, Mepham

He completed 9 of 11 passes for 160 yards and three TDs in a 34-6 win over Glen Cove. He ran for 55 yards and a TD on nine carries.

JOE KARPOWICZ, Ward Melville

He ran for a TD and made the sealing INT at the end of a 14-7 win over Longwood.

SHANE KIERMAN, Miller Place

He completed 20 of 26 passes for 421 yards and five TDs in a 43-14 win over Babylon.

MANHASSET OL: The line, including tackles Henry Griffith and James Leadbetter, guards Tristan Chang and Patrick McGinnes and center Declan Gahan cleared the way for 377 yards in a 42-20 win over Floral Park.

DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh

He rushed for 264 yards on 15 carries for two scores in a 55-6 win over Cold Spring Harbor He also had a TD reception.

KYLE MESSINA, Sayville

He had 22 carries for 148 yards and four TDs in a 35-16 win over Westhampton.

ETHAN MONACO, Miller Place

He caught eight passes for 133 yards and an 81-yard TD and added an INT in a 43-14 win over Babylon.

MATEO MORALES, Farmingdale

Defensive end intercepted a second quarter screen pass and returned it 21 yards to break a scoreless tie in a 21-0 win over Syosset. He had two pass breakups, a sack for a 19-yard loss and a fumble recovery.

RYAN PARKER, East Islip

He finished with three INTs, including a 10-yard return for a score, and 13 tackles in a 38-12 win over North Babylon. He added 145 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 58-yard TD run and a 5-yard TD catch.

NICK SEVILLA, Half Hollow Hills East

He threw five TD passes in a 48-0 win over Smithtown West.

Ja’QUAN THOMAS, Floyd

He ran for 232 yards and three TDs on 30 carries in a 35-14 win over Sachem North.

JAXSON TORRES, Plainedge

He threw for 115 yards and two TDs and added a rushing TD in a 33-27 win over Seaford.