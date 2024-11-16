It was all about Ryan Parker Friday night in Islip Terrace.

The senior was a force on both sides of the ball, scoring three touchdowns, including a pick-6 as East Islip downed North Babylon, 38-12, in a Suffolk Division II football semifinal.

Parker finished with three interceptions, including a 10-yard return for a score, and 13 tackles. He added 145 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 58-yard TD run and also had a 5-yard scoring reception.

“I was a water boy for the East Islip varsity when I was five years old and always dreamed of playing on this field in this red uniform,” Parker said. “This is my last game on this field in red and I couldn’t have played better. I’m excited that I’m headed to Stony Brook with all my teammates to play for another title.”

Parker, a Rutgers University commit to play lacrosse, said he was concerned about his best friend and teammate Jaden Schmidt, who exited the game with a hamstring injury.

“We need all of our guys back,” Parker said. “This is a total team effort around here.”

East Islip (10-0) will play the winner of the Half Hollow Hills East-Smithtown West semifinal at Stony Brook University at 4 p.m. Friday.

East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi raved about Parker after the game.

“I’ve coached him and this group since they were seven years old in the Police Athletic League,” Ciampi said. “Parker has been a two-way starter for us for three years. He’s an elite athlete. And beyond his athleticism he’s one of the toughest kids I’ve coached.”

The first half was highlighted by key defensive stops from both teams.

North Babylon’s Tristan Wojt recovered a fumble on East Islip’s first play from scrimmage. The Bulldogs took over at the East Islip 36 and six plays later, quarterback Logan Baptist threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jason Mack to open the scoring. The extra-point kick was blocked by Dylan Bayer and the Bulldogs led 6-0 with 8:12 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, East Islip drove 57 yards in six plays capped by a Thomas Costarelli-to-Jack Kalinowski 23-yard touchdown pass. Anthony Mariani added the extra-point kick to give East Islip a 7-6 lead with 5:00 remaining in the first quarter.

North Babylon halfback Jawara Keahey ripped off a 65-yard run before he was knocked out of bounds at the East Islip 10-yardline. Two plays later, Bayer recovered a North Babylon fumble to set up a 12-play, 88-yard TD march.

Costarelli hit Kalinowski with five passes for 64 yards on the drive before he found Parker for a 5-yard scoring pass and a 13-6 lead with 9:54 left in the half.

“Perfect pass,” Parker said. “He threw a laser.”

East Islip extended the lead when Parker jumped a short pass in the flat and returned it 10 yards for the pick-6 and a 19-6 lead with 4:42 left.

“He jumped the route,” said East Islip assistant coach Joe Taormina. “He makes great decisions on the field.”

North Babylon responded with an 11-play, 76-yard march to the East Islip 9. On second down and goal, Parker grabbed his third interception of the half in the end zone to halt the drive with three seconds left.

Costarelli, who completed 9 of 11 passes for 161 yards and three scores, opened the third quarter hitting Kalinowski in stride for a 68-yard TD and a 25-6 lead. Kalinowski had seven catches for 155 yards and two scores.

Keahey, who had 143 yards on 14 rushes in the first half, was held to 38 yards in 11 rushes in the second half.

Parker’s last time on his home field was memorable.