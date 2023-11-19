Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats: County championship edition

DAN AIELLO, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 143 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Shoreham-Wading River for the Suffolk Division IV title. He also had a 99-yard interception return for a score.

MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City

He ran 14 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an injury in the third quarter of a 35-7 win over Carey in the Nassau Conference II championship game.

AIDAN CALVACCA, Seaford

He ran 26 times for 168 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 win over Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Conference IV final.

ANDREW COOPER, East Islip

Halfback had two fourth quarter touchdowns in a 17-7 come from behind win over Sayville for the Suffolk Division III crown. He scored on a 2-yard run and added a 28-yard TD reception.

MIKE DeLUCA, Massapequa

He ran 11 times for 120 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, and had a 51-yard TD reception in a 33-7 win over Syosset in the Nassau Conference I final.

BRIAN FALK, Seaford

Halfback carried 25 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-6 win over Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Conference IV title game.

JAWARA KEAHEY, North Babylon

He had 24 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns in North Babylon’s 26-14 win over West Islip in the Suffolk Division II final.

JACK LOZITO, South Side

He carried 22 times for 114 yards, including the deciding 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, to lead the Cyclones to a 17-14 victory over Floral Park in the Nassau Conference III championship.

JADEN MONTALVO, Floyd

He had 15 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns in Floyd’s 26-9 win over Sachem North in the Suffolk Division I final.

SEBASTIAN REGIS, East Islip

His block set up Andrew Cooper’s 28-yard score on a screen pass in a 17-7 win over Sayville for the Suffolk Division III title. He recorded a sack, three tackles for a loss and eight total tackles.