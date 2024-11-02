Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 8
JASON ANTUNES, Smithtown West
He ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and had seven tackles in a 35-16 win over West Islip.
THEO BALL, East Hampton
He completed 14 of 17 passes for 260 yards and four scores in a 42-7 win over Eastport-South Manor.
STEFANO BORSELLINO, Hewlett
He had three interceptions, three tackles and made a 34-yard field goal in a 30-27 win over Division.
MATTHEW DECICCO, Hewlett
He rushed for 231 yards and a TD on 32 carries.
NATE DONAHUE, Hampton Bays
He had 242 all-purpose yards and six TDs in a 48-28 win over Port Jefferson. He rushed for 112 yards and four scores and was 7 of 9 for 130 yards and two TDs.
DYLAN FELLA, Plainedge
He rushed for 268 yards and two scores, including the winning 84-yard TD run with 4:00 left in a 35-28 win over Locust Valley.
COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point
He accounted for all six TDs in a 41-10 win over Mount Sinai. He ran for 205 yards and four TDs on 20 carries and threw for 113 yards and two scores.
SHANE HARMON, Oceanside
He completed 15 of 21 passes for 342 yards and six TDs in a 39-15 win over Port Washington.
IZAIAH HILL, Valley Stream North
He rushed for 119 yards and two scores in a 20-13 win over Mineola. He added a 68-yard INT return for a TD.
KAI JANKOW, Babylon
He rushed for 146 yards and three TDs in a 48-10 win over Shoreham-Wading River. He also had a 55-yard scoring pass and returned an INT 65 yards for a TD.
JOEY KARPOWICZ, Ward Melville
He had three INTs in a 41-7 win over Bay Shore.
LUCAS MARTIN, Half Hollow Hills East
He had a 25-yard TD catch and a 79-yard kickoff return for a score in a 21-14 win over Huntington.
CRIS PERALTA, Brentwood
He had 28 carries for 225 yards and two TDs in a 27-8 win over Central Islip. He added seven tackles, including four for a loss.
ANDREW PEREZ, Wantagh
The senior defensive lineman had six tackles, including three for a loss in a 20-13 win over Cold Spring Harbor.
WILSON QUINTANILLA, Farmingdale
He had 15 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 42-7 win over East Meadow.
DYLAN SMITH, Islip
He had eight receptions for 101 yards and two scores in a 34-6 win over Amityville.
SMITHTOWN WEST O-LINE
Gavin German, Nikolas Stekardis, Leo Zabbia, Anthony Allocca and Logan Tynebor paved the way as the Bulls ran for 374 yards and five TDs in a 35-16 win over West Islip.
CODY TIRINGER, Copiague
He completed 12 of 21 passes for 260 yards and three TDs and 80 yards rushing and two TDs in a 47-19 win over Deer Park.
DILLON TVETER, Oceanside
He had four catches for 132 yards and three TDs in a 39-15 win over Port Washington.
TYLER VILLALTA, Massapequa
He rushed 16 times for 113 yards and two TDs and caught a pair of scoring passes in a 55-20 win over Syosset.