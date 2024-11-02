JASON ANTUNES, Smithtown West

He ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and had seven tackles in a 35-16 win over West Islip.

THEO BALL, East Hampton

He completed 14 of 17 passes for 260 yards and four scores in a 42-7 win over Eastport-South Manor.

STEFANO BORSELLINO, Hewlett

He had three interceptions, three tackles and made a 34-yard field goal in a 30-27 win over Division.

MATTHEW DECICCO, Hewlett

He rushed for 231 yards and a TD on 32 carries.

NATE DONAHUE, Hampton Bays

He had 242 all-purpose yards and six TDs in a 48-28 win over Port Jefferson. He rushed for 112 yards and four scores and was 7 of 9 for 130 yards and two TDs.

DYLAN FELLA, Plainedge

He rushed for 268 yards and two scores, including the winning 84-yard TD run with 4:00 left in a 35-28 win over Locust Valley.

COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point

He accounted for all six TDs in a 41-10 win over Mount Sinai. He ran for 205 yards and four TDs on 20 carries and threw for 113 yards and two scores.

SHANE HARMON, Oceanside

He completed 15 of 21 passes for 342 yards and six TDs in a 39-15 win over Port Washington.

IZAIAH HILL, Valley Stream North

He rushed for 119 yards and two scores in a 20-13 win over Mineola. He added a 68-yard INT return for a TD.

KAI JANKOW, Babylon

He rushed for 146 yards and three TDs in a 48-10 win over Shoreham-Wading River. He also had a 55-yard scoring pass and returned an INT 65 yards for a TD.

JOEY KARPOWICZ, Ward Melville

He had three INTs in a 41-7 win over Bay Shore.

LUCAS MARTIN, Half Hollow Hills East

He had a 25-yard TD catch and a 79-yard kickoff return for a score in a 21-14 win over Huntington.

CRIS PERALTA, Brentwood

He had 28 carries for 225 yards and two TDs in a 27-8 win over Central Islip. He added seven tackles, including four for a loss.

ANDREW PEREZ, Wantagh

The senior defensive lineman had six tackles, including three for a loss in a 20-13 win over Cold Spring Harbor.

WILSON QUINTANILLA, Farmingdale

He had 15 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 42-7 win over East Meadow.

DYLAN SMITH, Islip

He had eight receptions for 101 yards and two scores in a 34-6 win over Amityville.

SMITHTOWN WEST O-LINE

Gavin German, Nikolas Stekardis, Leo Zabbia, Anthony Allocca and Logan Tynebor paved the way as the Bulls ran for 374 yards and five TDs in a 35-16 win over West Islip.

CODY TIRINGER, Copiague

He completed 12 of 21 passes for 260 yards and three TDs and 80 yards rushing and two TDs in a 47-19 win over Deer Park.

DILLON TVETER, Oceanside

He had four catches for 132 yards and three TDs in a 39-15 win over Port Washington.

TYLER VILLALTA, Massapequa

He rushed 16 times for 113 yards and two TDs and caught a pair of scoring passes in a 55-20 win over Syosset.