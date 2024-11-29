Floyd would like to flip the script on Massapequa.

The Colonials suffered a lopsided loss against Massapequa in last year’s Long Island Class I championship at Hofstra. The 35-7 loss still leaves Floyd coach Paul Longo searching for answers.

This year the venue changes to the comforts of Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium. Massapequa (10-1) will travel to meet Floyd (10-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to battle for the Long Island Class I championship.

“Personally, I know a lot of the guys that are returning are still thinking about last year,” Floyd two-way lineman Aaron Fisher said. “We couldn’t get the job done. We’ve been waiting to get back at them. We’ve been working all season for this shot.”

Longo certainly hopes the remnants of a 35-7 drubbing are finally gone before the rematch.

“We're going to have to play a better game than we did last year,” Longo said. “We know they're still a very tough team and have some of those really good players returning. We're going to have to bring our A-game.”

The Colonials ‘A’ game starts with junior halfback Ja’Quan Thomas, who leads Long Island in rushing and scoring with 2,422 yards and 34 touchdowns. The complement to Thomas in the Colonials offense is quarterback AJ Cannet, who’s thrown for 1,511 yards and 15 scores.

“They have a dynamic offense, and the big back is going to be a challenge for us,” Massapequa coach Kevin Shippos said. “We’ve told our guys they need to tackle him low. He doesn’t always run downhill. He’s got great vision and runs well laterally, too.”

The Floyd offense averages 38 points per game and Cannet likes to throw to wide receivers Geo Alvarez (31 receptions, 518 yards) and Josh Jordan.

But will they have enough to offset the dynamic duo in Massapequa halfback Tyler Villalta, a Thorp Award candidate, and quarterback Joey Diesso. Villalta rushed for 1,289 yards and 26 TDs and Diesso threw for 1,166 yards and 19 scores. The defending champions used a two-point conversion to get by top-seeded Farmingdale in last week’s Nassau I final, 35-34.

“We've got to wrap people up and not give them the opportunity for second chances,” Longo said. “They have a bunch of great athletes and they’re tough competitors. We lost to Massapequa last year and that adds a little incentive to come back and beat them. We haven't won an LIC since 2012, so we'd certainly like to get another one.”

Massapequa won Long Island titles in four of five appearances. Floyd won five crowns between 2005 and 2012.