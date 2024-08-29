There is no debating it. The path to a county championship became significantly clearer for every team in Nassau Conference II this fall.

With perennial power Garden City, winners of the last eight county titles, moving to Conference III because of enrollment, other strong programs within the conference can set a new standard of success. No team enters the season with the goal of losing in the county final, but with how powerful Garden City has been, that’s been the best a program could achieve for the majority of the last decade.

But not this year. And MacArthur, the last Conference II champion not named Garden City, looks to reclaim its position as the best.

“It’s a big relief for us, it gives us 10 times more confidence than we had last year,” senior running back/linebacker Jesse Seder said. “The last two years were down years, big building years. But this is where we put it all together. Everything is aligning how we want it and now’s the time to pounce on it.”

MacArthur went 4-5 last season after going 3-6 the season before, losing in the quarterfinals each year. Before then, MacArthur made three straight county finals, losing to Garden City each time.

“When the conferences came out, we were like ‘Oh my God,’ Garden City’s gone,” said Seder, who rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. “We can totally take this all the way.”

Coach Bobby Fehrenbach said MacArthur graduated 14 seniors, the fewest he can remember, and has about 60 players on the varsity roster. The Generals are the preseason No. 2 seed and although he said Garden City’s departure “opens the door” for other programs, there are no guarantees in the conference.

“You had to go through them and who knows who it’s going to be this year,” Fehrenbach said. “But just because you finish the regular season at one doesn’t mean you’ll be crowned the county champ, so still have to play the games regardless.”

Seder, along with returning three-year varsity lineman Jack Orlando, will play a key role in MacArthur possibly winning its first county title since 2015. Tom Bennett, a senior fullback and defensive lineman, looks to do his part in Seder's and the team’s success.

“I’m trying to get my running back as many yards as I can,” Bennett said. “I’m going to be blocking for him, doing my best and making sure no one touches him. I can’t wait to score some touchdowns and celebrate with him after.”

“I’m really excited and I think we’re going to do big things this year,” Seder said. “There’s a lot of guys that can do a lot of great things here, so I think we’re pretty set.”