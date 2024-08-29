MacArthur football could be big winner in newly aligned Nassau Conference II
There is no debating it. The path to a county championship became significantly clearer for every team in Nassau Conference II this fall.
With perennial power Garden City, winners of the last eight county titles, moving to Conference III because of enrollment, other strong programs within the conference can set a new standard of success. No team enters the season with the goal of losing in the county final, but with how powerful Garden City has been, that’s been the best a program could achieve for the majority of the last decade.
But not this year. And MacArthur, the last Conference II champion not named Garden City, looks to reclaim its position as the best.
“It’s a big relief for us, it gives us 10 times more confidence than we had last year,” senior running back/linebacker Jesse Seder said. “The last two years were down years, big building years. But this is where we put it all together. Everything is aligning how we want it and now’s the time to pounce on it.”
MacArthur went 4-5 last season after going 3-6 the season before, losing in the quarterfinals each year. Before then, MacArthur made three straight county finals, losing to Garden City each time.
“When the conferences came out, we were like ‘Oh my God,’ Garden City’s gone,” said Seder, who rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. “We can totally take this all the way.”
Coach Bobby Fehrenbach said MacArthur graduated 14 seniors, the fewest he can remember, and has about 60 players on the varsity roster. The Generals are the preseason No. 2 seed and although he said Garden City’s departure “opens the door” for other programs, there are no guarantees in the conference.
“You had to go through them and who knows who it’s going to be this year,” Fehrenbach said. “But just because you finish the regular season at one doesn’t mean you’ll be crowned the county champ, so still have to play the games regardless.”
Seder, along with returning three-year varsity lineman Jack Orlando, will play a key role in MacArthur possibly winning its first county title since 2015. Tom Bennett, a senior fullback and defensive lineman, looks to do his part in Seder's and the team’s success.
“I’m trying to get my running back as many yards as I can,” Bennett said. “I’m going to be blocking for him, doing my best and making sure no one touches him. I can’t wait to score some touchdowns and celebrate with him after.”
“I’m really excited and I think we’re going to do big things this year,” Seder said. “There’s a lot of guys that can do a lot of great things here, so I think we’re pretty set.”
INSIDE NASSAU CONFERENCE II
COACHING SPOTLIGHT
A pair of coaches take the sideline for the first time as varsity coaches, but both are plenty familiar with their programs. Tom Mazeika enters his 21st year in the Mepham football program and embarks on his first season as varsity coach. Mazeika has been a varsity assistant the last five years and previously served as the junior varsity coach. Mike Robinson, Class of 1987 Baldwin graduate, has spent the last two seasons as the Baldwin JV coach.
MUST-SEE GAMES
Roslyn/Friends Academy at Jericho, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.: Not everything in high school athletics is about winning championships and for these two programs with lower expectations than the rest of the conference, it’s a chance for them both to compete for a win to reward their hard work. Roslyn/Friends defeated Jericho, 22-20, in double-overtime last season.
Baldwin at Glen Cove, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.: If you love quarterback play, this is your Nassau II matchup to witness. Jadyn Johnson (Glen Cove) and Vaughdrea Johnson (Baldwin) are two of the better QBs in the conference and they can both make plays with their arms and legs. This should be a fun one.
Sewanhaka at Roosevelt, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.: This one is worth waking up earlier for thanks to the big-play potential on both sides. Braylon Metellus (Sewanhaka) is a highlight reel waiting to happen and Roosevelt’s duo of Tyler Giles and Luciano Norman can change a game.
MacArthur at Carey on Oct. 10 at 2:15 p.m.: The preseason No. 2 travels to the preseason No. 1 in this matchup. It could be a preview of the Nassau II championship game between two conference staples who have had their hearts broken by Garden City in the past decade. Whoever wins this will enter the playoffs with plenty of confidence about winning an elusive county crown.
New Hyde Park at Long Beach on Oct, 10 at 4:30 p.m.: The winner of this game could put themselves in a position to avoid playing the No. 1 seed until the county final, which should give both teams additional motivation to play their best. New Hyde Park defeated Long Beach, 33-14, last year but Long Beach is the higher seed this year with revenge on the mind.
FIVE-YEAR TREND
2019: Garden City
Spring 2021: Garden City
Fall 2021: Garden City
2022: Garden City
2023: Garden City
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Tyler Davis, a 2014 graduate from Mepham, was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft after playing college football at UConn and Georgia Tech. The 6-4 tight end tore his ACL in the 2023 preseason with the Packers and was re-signed by Green Bay in March. He appeared in 17 of 18 games with the Packers in 2022 and has eight career receptions.