MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City

He had an interception, blocked a field goal, rushed for 65 yards and had 32 receiving yards in a 31-28 win over Sayville.

BLAKE CASCADDEN, Garden City

He caught seven passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 45 yards and a TD and had eight tackles in a 31-28 win over Sayville.

RYAN CONIGLIARO, Wantagh

He completed 13 of 16 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-21 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point

He completed 6 of 7 passes for 135 yards and two TDs in a 29-21 loss to Wantagh. He had 100 rushing yards, five tackles and a pass breakup.

JOSHUA JORDAN, Floyd

He caught six passes for 172 yards and two TDs in a 42-40 loss to Massapequa.

LUCAS MARTIN, Half Hollow Hills East

He had six catches for 83 yards and three TDs in a 37-36 loss to Carey.

DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh

He ran for 142 yards on 25 carries, threw an 18-yard TD pass and caught a 24-yard TD pass in a 29-21 win over BBP. He added a two-point pass.

TOMAS McCANN, Sayville

Had six catches for 111 yards and two TDs in a 31-28 loss to Garden City.

JOE NICHOLSON, Wantagh

He had seven catches for 78 yards and two TDs in a 29-21 win over BBP. He made six tackles.

CHRIS OBERTIS, Carey

He completed 14 of 18 passes for 244 yards and three TDs in a 37-36 win over Hills East.

BRAYDEN ROBERTIELLO, Garden City

Was 11-for-13 for 193 yards and three TDs in a 31-28 win over Sayville.

TRISTAN TARASI, Massapequa

He had seven tackles, including one for a loss, and returned an interception 17 yards for a score in a 42-40 win over Floyd.

Ja’QUAN THOMAS, Floyd

He had 24 carries for 172 and three TDs in a 42-40 loss to Massapequa. He also had eight tackles, including three for a loss.

CHRISTIAN TODARO, Carey

He had the winning two-point run and the sealing INT in a 37-36 win over Hills East. He had 89 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries, three catches for 106 yards and two TDs, and two two-point runs.

TYLER VILLALTA, Massapequa

He had 39 carries for 243 yards and three scores in a 42-40 win over Floyd.

DANIEL WHITE, Hills East

He had 28 carries for 244 yards and a touchdown in a 37-36 loss to Carey.