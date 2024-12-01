Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats: LIC edition
MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City
He had an interception, blocked a field goal, rushed for 65 yards and had 32 receiving yards in a 31-28 win over Sayville.
BLAKE CASCADDEN, Garden City
He caught seven passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 45 yards and a TD and had eight tackles in a 31-28 win over Sayville.
RYAN CONIGLIARO, Wantagh
He completed 13 of 16 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-21 win over Bayport-Blue Point.
COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point
He completed 6 of 7 passes for 135 yards and two TDs in a 29-21 loss to Wantagh. He had 100 rushing yards, five tackles and a pass breakup.
JOSHUA JORDAN, Floyd
He caught six passes for 172 yards and two TDs in a 42-40 loss to Massapequa.
LUCAS MARTIN, Half Hollow Hills East
He had six catches for 83 yards and three TDs in a 37-36 loss to Carey.
DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh
He ran for 142 yards on 25 carries, threw an 18-yard TD pass and caught a 24-yard TD pass in a 29-21 win over BBP. He added a two-point pass.
TOMAS McCANN, Sayville
Had six catches for 111 yards and two TDs in a 31-28 loss to Garden City.
JOE NICHOLSON, Wantagh
He had seven catches for 78 yards and two TDs in a 29-21 win over BBP. He made six tackles.
CHRIS OBERTIS, Carey
He completed 14 of 18 passes for 244 yards and three TDs in a 37-36 win over Hills East.
BRAYDEN ROBERTIELLO, Garden City
Was 11-for-13 for 193 yards and three TDs in a 31-28 win over Sayville.
TRISTAN TARASI, Massapequa
He had seven tackles, including one for a loss, and returned an interception 17 yards for a score in a 42-40 win over Floyd.
Ja’QUAN THOMAS, Floyd
He had 24 carries for 172 and three TDs in a 42-40 loss to Massapequa. He also had eight tackles, including three for a loss.
CHRISTIAN TODARO, Carey
He had the winning two-point run and the sealing INT in a 37-36 win over Hills East. He had 89 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries, three catches for 106 yards and two TDs, and two two-point runs.
TYLER VILLALTA, Massapequa
He had 39 carries for 243 yards and three scores in a 42-40 win over Floyd.
DANIEL WHITE, Hills East
He had 28 carries for 244 yards and a touchdown in a 37-36 loss to Carey.