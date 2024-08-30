After realignment of the athletic conferences based on school population, Nassau Conference III has become the league of champions. On the heels of capturing the Nassau II championship, Garden City has dropped one level to join South Side — the 2023 Nassau III titleholders. In order for either of these two teams to repeat, they are going to have to knock off a defending county champion.

After dominating their ways to Nassau crowns, Garden City and South Side have been picked by the conference’s coaches as the first and second seeds, respectively.

Garden City went 12-0 last year en route to a Long Island Class II Championship victory over North Babylon, where it won its third-consecutive title. The Trojans have gone undefeated and won each of the previous three Class II LICs, which has helped them tie the Long Island record of 42 consecutive wins. The other record co-holders: themselves from 2016 to 2019 and Floyd from 2005 to 2008.

When Garden City makes its Nassau III debut on Sept. 6 against Bethpage, it will have the opportunity to break the record and stand alone in Long Island history. Resetting the record is not coach Dave Ettinger’s top priority, but he acknowledged the importance of the feat.

“We’ve never spoken of streaks like that, but I did mention to our kids that it’s something that’s pretty cool for the program,” Ettinger said. “It’s something that a lot of guys in the same uniform have put in a lot of effort to win those 42, and hopefully we can get it done. Not for us, but for them.”

As for South Side, it went 10-2 last year and made it to the Class III LIC, where it ultimately fell 19-14 to East Islip. The county championship was the Cyclones’ first since 2001.

Coach Phil Onesto spoke highly of Ettinger’s crew and said he is looking forward to facing them.

“I think anywhere in New York State, they’re kind of the golden standard of football,” Onesto said. “We’re no strangers to playing them; we’ve been bouncing between Conference II and III for the past couple of years now. It’s just one of those challenges that we’re looking to conquer.”

The two are scheduled to meet in Garden City on Oct. 10. Ettinger is hoping the matchup has big implications.

“When the No. 1 seed plays the No. 2, it’s always an exciting day,” Ettinger said. “Hopefully we’re both having successful seasons by then.”