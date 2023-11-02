This week's LI football playoff games to watch and picks

Since the inception of the eight-team playoff format in 2008 only one of the eighth-seeded teams have beaten a top seed in the Suffolk football playoffs.

That distinction belongs to West Babylon, which upset West Islip 20-19 in Suffolk Division II in 2012.

That’s only one win in 60 quarterfinal games.

Sachem East, out of Suffolk Division I would be the least likely eighth-seed winner this year. But don’t count them out.

They play top-seeded Floyd Saturday at 2 p.m. Sachem East was trashed by Floyd, 42-7, in the season opener. They’ve never beaten Floyd – ever – with 20 straight losses since 2004.

As much as this seems like a mismatch, it’s not. Floyd is reeling and Sachem East (5-3) is rising. Floyd (7-1) lost two weeks ago to Sachem North and survived a late Commack rally to win 14-9.

Sachem East has won three in a row, including a 32-27 win over highly-regarded Ward Melville last week to qualify for the postseason.

“Connetquot made us look bad in a 28-12 loss and put our backs to the wall for a playoff spot,” said Sachem East coach Ray Pickersgill. “It was the low point of our season and the players responded with three wins in a row, including the biggie over Ward Melville last week.”

Sachem East junior quarterback AJ Vurchio has thrown for 1,254 yards and 18 TDs. His receiver, senior Mike Reilly, has 632 yards and 11 scores.

“We are extremely banged up,” said Floyd coach Paul Longo. “We’ve been scratching and clawing our way through the end of the season. But there’s something about tradition and we’ll battle.”

Sachem East has never beaten Floyd. Could this be the year?

NASSAU I

(5) Syosset (5-3) at (4) Hempstead (5-3), Friday, 5 p.m.: This is the third consecutive year these teams have met in the first round of the playoffs. Syosset won in 2021 (47-32) and 2022 (21-20). Hempstead has not won a playoff game since 2008. The Tigers are 0-3 in that span. Dwayne Meadors leads Nassau with 1,287 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Two of Syosset’s losses were by a touchdown.

NASSAU II

(6) MacArthur (4-4) at (3) Manhasset (6-2), Friday, 6 p.m.: Manhasset edged MacArthur, 14-13, in the season opener. Manhasset won its first six games of the season before losing its last two. MacArthur started the season 1-3 but rallied to win three of its last four games. Jack Mulholland of Manhasset and Jesse Seder of MacArthur are two of the top two-way players in the conference.

SUFFOLK I

(5) Commack (5-3) at (4) Longwood (5-3), Friday, 6 p.m.: Longwood won a 20-19 nail-biter when these teams met in week three. Halfback Nnamdi Nwanyanwu leads a young Longwood team with 643 rushing yards and eight scores. Quarterback Jeremy Weiss is a standout passer for Commack and can be the difference.

(6) Lindenhurst (4-4) at (3) Ward Melville (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: Ward Melville wiped out a 14-point deficit and came back to beat the Bulldogs, 15-14 earlier this season. Interesting note – neither team scored in the second half. This one should be another close game.

SUFFOLK IV

(5) Center Moriches (6-2) at (4) Shoreham-Wading River (6-2), Friday, 6 p.m.: Shoreham-WR got hot in the second half of the season, winning five in a row and averaging 43 points per game. Liam Kershis rushed for 712 yards and 12 scores for the Wildcats. Center Moriches had a great season behind halfback Matt Albino, who rushed for 1,108 yards and 17 touchdowns.

CHSFL AAA

(5) Cardinal Hayes (7-2) at (4) St. Anthony’s (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m.: St. Anthony’s quarterback Gary Merrill scored a 2-yard rushing TD with 17 seconds left and added the two-point conversion run for a thrilling 52-51 comeback win earlier this season. The Friars are the defending state CHSFL AAA champions. St. Anthony’s needs to slow down the high-octane offense of Cardinal Hayes to win.

NASSAU I

(6) Oceanside (5-3) at (3) East Meadow (7-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.: These teams did not meet in the regular season. East Meadow is having its best season since 2015 and wins behind Matt Rodriguez, who has 815 rushing yards and a Nassau-best 22 touchdowns. History says Oceanside wins here as the Sailors have beaten the Jets in the last five meetings by an average of 37 points.

SUFFOLK III

(5) Smithtown West (4-4) at (4) Half Hollow Hills West (6-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.: If you like offense this is the game you kick back and sharpen your pencil for – it’s a stat lovers delight. The first time around, Smithtown West upended Hills West 42-35 in a back and forth upset. The top two passing yardage leaders on Long Island face off; Joseph Filardi of Hills West has thrown for 2,608 yards and 35 touchdowns. Smithtown West’s Brayden Stahl has thrown for 2,083 yards and 27 touchdowns. His favorite target is Jack Melore, the all-time Long Island career receptions leader with 133. He has 61 receptions for 1,005 yards and 12 scores this season. Hills West will counter with receiver Anthony Raio (62 receptions, 935 yards and 10 scores).

WITH ANDY SLAWSON