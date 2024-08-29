After a sour end to yet another sweet season, Sayville is ready to roll back to the Suffolk III championship game.

The Golden Flashes’ only loss in their 10-1 season came at the hands of East Islip in the county final. Sayville’s only score of the 17-7 loss was a 61-yard touchdown reception by Kyle Messina.

He caught the pass from quarterback Patrick Coan, a junior and the cousin of former Sayville star Jack Coan, the record-setting QB who played at Wisconsin and Notre Dame and then was with the Indianapolis Colts in training camp as a rookie.

“Patrick is special,” Sayville coach Reade Sands said. “He’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He can make any throw on the field and they’re NFL-caliber throws. And he runs a sub-4.7 40-yard dash.”

Messina is fast, too. The running back has been arguably the most dynamic player in Suffolk for the last three years — he’s rushed for 4,894 yards and scored 74 total touchdowns in that span. He led Sayville to its 16th county title and seventh Long Island title in 2022.

Entering his senior season, Messina has one last chance to bring a crown back to Sayville.

“Looking back, it’s crazy to think that this is the end. It went by so fast,” he said. “I’m gonna try to take it all in, embrace this community and everything they’ve given me. I’m with my brothers, so I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

The Golden Flashes are the top seed in Suffolk III and if they ultimately end the season atop the division, they may have the chance to finally face Nassau power Garden City.

“We just want to get through game one, take it one game at a time and get through our division,” Sands said. “But it’s nice to have that motivational factor at the end of the road because they are so good and well-respected. It’s been spoken about for years and there have been conversations about if we should play a non-league game with them. Their coaching staff is incredible and they have incredible players. It would be nice to have that competition with them and if it happens, hopefully it would be a great game.”