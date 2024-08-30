CHSFL, independent football team-by-team previews for fall 2024

CHSFL

(Teams listed in alphabetical order)

CHAMINADE (1-8)

Coach: Tom Claro, first year

Key players: Dean Schmitt, LB, Sr.; Will Handley, LB, Sr.; Peter Braz, CB/WR, Sr.; Tim Murphy, QB, Sr.; Michael Dietrich, WR, Sr.

They will have a new head coach and coordinators as they lead a strong group of seniors, looking to bounce back from a disappointing season. Schmitt (82 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks) will anchor the defense at the linebacker position alongside Handley (33 tackles and two interceptions). Braz and Dietrich look to get open consistently for Murphy, who will operate a spread offense.

HOLY TRINITY (4-6)

Coach: Gino Tassone, first year

Key players: Josiah Patrick, QB, Sr.; Jayden Simpson, WR/S, Sr.; Chase Cruz, WR/CB, Sr.; Enoch Thomas, S/RB, Sr.; Nehemiah Hicks, DE/OL, Sr.

Tassone takes over as head coach and will emphasize an aggressive philosophy on offense and defense. The Titans return a strong senior class headlined by Patrick and receivers Simpson (four touchdowns) and Cruz (five touchdowns). Ian Williams is a transfer from Erasmus (Brooklyn) who can play multiple positions at a high level, including receiver and linebacker.

KELLENBERG (3-7)

Coach: Eric Meisse, third year

Key players: Christian DaCosta, CB/WR, Sr.; Jack Geoghan, WR/FS, Sr.; Brendan Galla, WR/ATH, Sr.; Luke Fifield, OL, Sr; Vincenzo Cascone, DL, Sr.

They return depth at multiple offensive skill positions, headlined by the receiving core of DaCosta, Galla and Geoghan. Newcomer Daniel Licari is a talented athlete with a big arm and will compete for the starting quarterback job. The defense line possesses experience with returning starters Pat Darcy and Isaiah Gittens. The Firebirds will play three games against out-of-state opponents, Immaculatta (N.J.), Pope John XXIII (N.J.) and Rhode Island state champion, Hendricken.

ST. ANTHONY’S (6-4)

Coach: Joe Minucci, fifth year

Key players: Gary Merrill, QB, Sr.; Billy Dowling, OL, Sr.; Cam Urso, DL, Sr.; Kevin Moore, DB, Jr.; Johnny Russo, WR, Jr.

They will be led by dual-threat quarterback Merrill who posted a strong campaign last season (13 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing). Xavier Bala had limited opportunity as a freshman, but the 5-11, 200-pound running back with multiple D-I offers according to Minucci, is expected to be a significant contributor. Urso got into the backfield consistently posting eight tackles for loss and four sacks last season. He will be a key playmaker on new defensive coordinator Rich Reichert’s 3-4 defense.

ST. DOMINIC (2-3)

Coach: RJ Del Giorno, first year

Key players: Colin Maher, OL, Sr.; Adam Jerome, DE/RB, Sr.; Michael Mifsud, LB/RB, Jr.; Vincenzo Sicuianza, LB/TE, Jr.; James Brown, DB, Jr.

Del Giorno takes over the program after coming in as an assistant coach a year ago. Maher will be a key factor in the success of the running game, operated by Jerome and Mifsud. The team possesses depth at skill positions and newcomer Nick Davis is a speedy wide receiver who can make an impact.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (7-4)

Coach: Phillp Alba, sixth year

Key players: Luka Skoda, LB/RB, Sr.; Jayden Miller, CB, Sr.; Julian Vitucci, OL/DL, Sr.; Joseph Rivera, S/RB, Sr.; Maxwell Bowers, QB/S, Sr.

They played their toughest schedule in years last season and capped it off with a win over top-seeded Moore Catholic in the AA-I championship, the program’s first CHSFL title since 2013. With star receiver DJ Lisbon moving on to Post University, senior Brayden Mangan and junior Kevin Peters will be more involved in the passing game. Maurice Scott a transfer from Riverhead, will compete for the quarterback job with Bowers. The team returns just two starters on the offensive line after graduating 31 seniors.

INDEPENDENT

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN (7-4)

Coach: Chris Reno, 20th year

Key players: Jacob Butler, WR/DB, Sr.; Lorenzo Riddick DE/TE, Sr.; Alonzo Riddick, S/LB/TE, Sr.; Cameron Cox, OL/DL, Sr.; Aiden Simon, ATH/DB, JR.

The Crusaders continue to play a competitive regional schedule, including games against Concordia Prep (Maryland), Delaware Valley (Pennsylvania), Huron Heights (Canada) and Steubenville (Ohio). Butler returns as the team’s top offensive weapon after 35 receptions and seven touchdowns last season. The defense will remain a strength as the Riddick twins lead the unit and Kareem Grey, a transfer from Holy Trinity looks to make an impact.