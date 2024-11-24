Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for the county finals
CHRISTIAN ANAYA, Carey
He had nine tackles, four for losses, and two sacks in a 28-7 win over Mepham.
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT OFFENSIVE LINE
Ryan Bachmore, Dylan Spano, Evan Waldbauer, Sam DeVore and Charles Crisera paved the way for 370 rushing yards in a 49-21 win over Miller Place.
MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City
He ran 15 times for 207 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Manhasset.
JUSTIN DePIETRO, Carey
He ran 35 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Mepham.
JOSEPH FILARDI, Half Hollow Hills West
He completed 21 of 35 passes for 370 yards and five TDs in a 42-35 loss to Sayville.
COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point
He rushed for 243 yards and five TDs in a 49-21 win over Miller Place. He completed all three of his passes for 55 yards.
JOHN GENDELS, Wantagh
He carried 10 times for 108 yards and two scores and had a 63-yard kickoff return to set up another TD in a 48-21 victory over Plainedge.
JOSH KAMA, Farmingdale
He ran 27 times for 313 yards and five TDs in a 35-34 overtime loss to Massapequa.
DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh
He ran 15 times for 232 yards and three TDs in a 48-21 win over Plainedge.
KYLE MESSINA, Sayville
He had 36 rushes for 264 yards and four TDs in a 42-35 win over Hills West. He also had 11 tackles and a pass breakup.
COLIN MOST, Bayport-Blue Point
He had two interceptions in a 49-21 win over Miller Place.
ANTHONY RAIO, Half Hollow Hills West
He caught 14 passes for 283 yards and three TDs in a 42-35 loss to Sayville.
TYLER VILLALTA, JOEY DIESSO, Massapequa
Villalta, the running back, threw the tying 17-yard TD pass to Diesso, the quarterback, on a fourth-and-7 play in a 35-34 OT win over Farmingdale.
DANIEL WHITE, Half Hollow Hills East
He rushed for 273 yards on 24 carries and four TDs in a 41-14 win over East Islip.