CHRISTIAN ANAYA, Carey

He had nine tackles, four for losses, and two sacks in a 28-7 win over Mepham.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT OFFENSIVE LINE

Ryan Bachmore, Dylan Spano, Evan Waldbauer, Sam DeVore and Charles Crisera paved the way for 370 rushing yards in a 49-21 win over Miller Place.

MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City

He ran 15 times for 207 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Manhasset.

JUSTIN DePIETRO, Carey

He ran 35 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Mepham.

JOSEPH FILARDI, Half Hollow Hills West

He completed 21 of 35 passes for 370 yards and five TDs in a 42-35 loss to Sayville.

COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point

He rushed for 243 yards and five TDs in a 49-21 win over Miller Place. He completed all three of his passes for 55 yards.

JOHN GENDELS, Wantagh

He carried 10 times for 108 yards and two scores and had a 63-yard kickoff return to set up another TD in a 48-21 victory over Plainedge.

JOSH KAMA, Farmingdale

He ran 27 times for 313 yards and five TDs in a 35-34 overtime loss to Massapequa.

DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh

He ran 15 times for 232 yards and three TDs in a 48-21 win over Plainedge.

KYLE MESSINA, Sayville

He had 36 rushes for 264 yards and four TDs in a 42-35 win over Hills West. He also had 11 tackles and a pass breakup.

COLIN MOST, Bayport-Blue Point

He had two interceptions in a 49-21 win over Miller Place.

ANTHONY RAIO, Half Hollow Hills West

He caught 14 passes for 283 yards and three TDs in a 42-35 loss to Sayville.

TYLER VILLALTA, JOEY DIESSO, Massapequa

Villalta, the running back, threw the tying 17-yard TD pass to Diesso, the quarterback, on a fourth-and-7 play in a 35-34 OT win over Farmingdale.

DANIEL WHITE, Half Hollow Hills East

He rushed for 273 yards on 24 carries and four TDs in a 41-14 win over East Islip.