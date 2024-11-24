SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for the county finals

Justin DePietro runs during the Nassau II championship game at...

Justin DePietro runs during the Nassau II championship game at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

CHRISTIAN ANAYA, Carey

He had nine tackles, four for losses, and two sacks in a 28-7 win over Mepham.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT OFFENSIVE LINE

Ryan Bachmore, Dylan Spano, Evan Waldbauer, Sam DeVore and Charles Crisera paved the way for 370 rushing yards in a 49-21 win over Miller Place.

MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City

He ran 15 times for 207 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Manhasset.

JUSTIN DePIETRO, Carey

He ran 35 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Mepham.

JOSEPH FILARDI, Half Hollow Hills West

He completed 21 of 35 passes for 370 yards and five TDs in a 42-35 loss to Sayville.

COOPER FULLER, Bayport-Blue Point

He rushed for 243 yards and five TDs in a 49-21 win over Miller Place. He completed all three of his passes for 55 yards.

JOHN GENDELS, Wantagh

He carried 10 times for 108 yards and two scores and had a 63-yard kickoff return to set up another TD in a 48-21 victory over Plainedge.

JOSH KAMA, Farmingdale

He ran 27 times for 313 yards and five TDs in a 35-34 overtime loss to Massapequa.

DYLAN MARTINI, Wantagh

He ran 15 times for 232 yards and three TDs in a 48-21 win over Plainedge.

KYLE MESSINA, Sayville

He had 36 rushes for 264 yards and four TDs in a 42-35 win over Hills West. He also had 11 tackles and a pass breakup.

COLIN MOST, Bayport-Blue Point

He had two interceptions in a 49-21 win over Miller Place.

ANTHONY RAIO, Half Hollow Hills West

He caught 14 passes for 283 yards and three TDs in a 42-35 loss to Sayville.

TYLER VILLALTA, JOEY DIESSO, Massapequa

Villalta, the running back, threw the tying 17-yard TD pass to Diesso, the quarterback, on a fourth-and-7 play in a 35-34 OT win over Farmingdale.

DANIEL WHITE, Half Hollow Hills East

He rushed for 273 yards on 24 carries and four TDs in a 41-14 win over East Islip.

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME