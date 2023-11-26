LIC notebook: Jawara Keahey finishes incredible junior season at North Babylon

Jawara Keahey had an incredible junior season at North Babylon. With 2,562 yards and 37 touchdowns, Keahey led the Bulldogs to the Long Island Class II title game for the first time in six years. He rushed for more than 200 yards in nine of those games. His lowest total was 139 on October 21 against Bellport.

Keahey also scored in each of North Babylon’s 11 games.

A monster game in the LIC would have given Keahey a shot at the record for yards rushing in a season of 2,800 set by North Babylon’s Jason Gwaltney in 2004.

So how good was the Garden City defense? Well, let’s just say they were giving Keahey no room to run. The Trojans swarming defense held Keahey to 49 yards in 15 carries and no touchdowns. He had one rush longer than seven yards.

“We never let him in space, he’s too dangerous,” said linebacker Aidan Considine. “And our guys just don’t miss in the open field. He wasn’t getting his yards after contact.”

Garden City shut down the Bulldogs running game – they had 73 yards on 31 carries – and went on to win 38-7 to claim the Long Island Class II Championship at Stony Brook University.

Like father, like son

When the final horn sounded, East Islip celebrated its 19-14 win over South Side, and the second Long Island title in school history. They also earned the Class II crown in 2007. The win was also significant in that it tied head coach Sal J. Ciampi with his father Sal Ciampi as the winningest coaches in East Islip history. Both have 165 wins and the winningest father-son duo in Long Island history.

Final touch

Massapequa quarterback Paul Dulanto’s senior season basically ended before it started, suffering a season-ending knee injury in the second quarter of Massapequa’s season opener.

Dulanto put the finishing touches on Massapequa’s perfect season, though, taking the final quarterback kneel in its 35-7 win over Floyd in Friday’s Long Island Class I championship.

“That was something else, man,” Dulanto said. “… [It] was truly an amazing feeling.”

Coach Kevin Shippos said the possibility of Dulanto taking the last snap was always in the back of the staff’s mind.

“These injuries happen to the kids that do everything right, and he did the entire summer, the entire spring, dedicated his whole life to it,” Shippos said. “... I’m glad we were able to get him in there and at least let him have his moment.”

With Gregg Sarra