Five Holy Trinity players sign college football letters of intent

Holy Trinity had five senior student-athletes sign their letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day Wednesday. Titans players have garnered the attention of schools all across the country over the last few seasons, culminating with more student-athletes generating college offers.

“It started off rough, we didn’t have the greatest team my first two years here but I knew that hard work pays off,” said Chris Bacon, an All-Long Island selection committed to play on the defensive line at the University of Maine. “We put that work in on and off the field, behind closed doors, and it felt good when we finally exploded these last few years.”

Bacon and Irvin Briggs IV will go from teammates to rivals in the Colonial Athletic Association as Briggs signed to play at Stony Brook on Wednesday. Briggs, who will play on the defensive line, said he entered the recruiting process with an open mind, but he felt his best opportunity came from staying on Long Island.

“[Today is] important to me and my family,” Briggs said. “I’ve been playing football since I was 6 and to finally live my dream, it’s a good feeling. I woke up excited, smiling for today. It’s a good day.”

Holy Trinity had three other players sign to Division II schools in Andre Kirton (University of New Haven), Evan Glusic (Pace University) and Zayden Michel (Lock Haven University).

“It’s a great day for the program and it’s a long time coming,” Holy Trinity coach Kahmal Roy said. “Today is a day that shows that culmination of success and what these kids were able to accomplish on and off the field.”

The players received motivation from one another. As more and more student-athletes received offers, others wanted to match that.

“When the offers first started rolling in, we were all proud and it was a great feeling,” Bacon said. “We knew that because we all played on the same team, we all had the same work ethic, we knew we all had a chance to play at the next level.”

Michel added, “Even when we’re in the weight room or just at practice, everyone is trying to be that next person to get that offer.”

Wednesday proved that work was for a purpose.

“It’s a day I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Bacon said. “It feels good to finally live out my dreams since I was a wide-eyed young kid first playing football. It’s a special day for me.”

Every player had a different route to their offer. Kirton, who played wide receiver and defensive back, said he was nervous after missing his junior year with an injury. Glusic, an All-Long Island selection, was a lifelong soccer player until being asked to kick for the football team before his junior year. He said he “fell in love” with football and where it's taken him. Michel, who will play on the defensive line in college, accepted his offer less than 24 hours before National Signing Day.

“I came back my senior season harder than ever,” Kirton said. “I was praying this day would come, I was just waiting for the right day and the right school to offer me and I’m happy with that.”

Holy Trinity won the CHSFL Class AA-2 title in 2021 before moving up in competition and winning the CHSFL Class AA-1 title last season.

“We’ve done a lot of good things,” Bacon said. “We’ve changed this program completely. We’ve torn it down and built it from the ground up these last couple of years.”