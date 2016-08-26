If Tyreek Bromley stays healthy, watch out for Long Beach football

Tyreek Bromley has all the tools to be one of the best two-way players in Nassau Conference II.

The Long Beach star is muscular, fast, aggressive and smart. He plays the game at a high speed because it comes to him naturally. He reacts well and makes good decisions.

But Bromley has had problems staying on the field. He appeared in just three games last season for the Marines after turf toe and a concussion kept him on the sidelines, said coach Scott Martin.

“The goal is to play a full season, do my best,” said the 5-10, 190-pound senior. “I just really want to make my team proud and play good football.”

As a running back, Bromley can carry the offense. He’s decisive in attacking holes in the defense and bowls over anyone in his path. But his favorite position is linebacker, where he said wrestling has made him a better football player.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I get my killer mindset from wrestling,” he said. “It really helped my discipline and to become a better athlete. I like making tackles, reading the ball.”

Bromley, a four-year varsity contributor, will anchor the fifth-seeded Marines on both sides of the ball.

“He’s an animal on defense,” said quarterback Sam Brown. “He scrapes the field sideline to sideline better than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

While there’s no understating Bromley’s importance to the Marines, he’s not the only playmaker on the team.

Brown is a three-year player with a big arm and good judgment. Fullback Thomas Rutherig is a sound blocker and decent pass-catcher out of the backfield. Wide receiver Vincent Deale has the potential to be a top threat in the conference.

These players have Long Beach poised to improve off its 2-7 season last fall. Brown said the goal is to win a playoff game.

Much of that hinges on Bromley’s health. When he’s on the field, opposing teams will take notice.