Infinite Tucker’s speed is showcased for LI team

Huntington’s Infinite Tucker returned from track nationals in North Carolina on Monday morning. By the afternoon, he was in pads and practicing on Shuart Stadium’s turf.

“To be honest, I don’t even know how [I did it],” said Tucker, whose 4 x 400 relay team won a national championship in a state record 3 minutes, 10.9 seconds. “As long as my body doesn’t shut down on me it’s going to keep working.”

His body didn’t shut down Tuesday night at Shuart in the 21st Empire Challenge, as he recorded a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in Long Island’s 39-34 loss to New York City.

He ran 9 yards for the game’s first score, giving Long Island a 7-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter. In the fourth, he caught a 12-yard pass from Carey’s Michael Catanese that helped Long Island take a 34-33 lead with 1:46 left.

“I always tease him about the national championship,” said Catanese, who was named Long Island player of the game. “He’s incredibly fast, extremely gifted and athletic. I just throw him up the ball. He’s as fast as you’re going to get here.”

Harris-Legree tough to contain

Wayne White and the Long Island defense had a tough assignment containing New York City quarterback Sharif Harris-Legree, the game’s MVP who set an Empire Challenge record by passing for 371 yards. Harris-Legree completed 24 of 33 passes with three touchdowns and ran 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

But White, a Glenn product, still praised his teammates’ effort on defense.

“We were all having fun out there,” he said. “Everyone was playing their hardest. We gave a little too much space on defense, but the receivers are great on the City.”

White had 3 1⁄2 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Island tidbits

Glen Cove’s Gaetano Famiglietti also scooped up a fumble . . . MacArthur’s Marc Arboleda had Long Island’s only sack . . . MacArthur’s Mike Rothberg had a game-high six tackles.