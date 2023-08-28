Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Cedar Falls 6. Ankeny Centennial 6. Waterloo West 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5. Iowa City High 3. Pleasant Valley 2. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 2. Waukee Northwest 2. Dubuque Hempstead 1.

Others receiving votes: Decorah 6. Denison-Schleswig 6. Mason City 5. Le Mars 3. Marion 2. Oskaloosa 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Newton 1.

Others receiving votes: Creston 11. Clear Lake 10. Van Horne Benton 9. Perry 9. Fort Madison 8. Sioux City Heelan 6. Grinnell 5. Keokuk 2. Atlantic 1.

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6. Tipton 5. Monticello 3. West Burlington-Notre Dame 3. Sheldon 2. Chariton 1. Estherville-Lincoln Central 1. Greene County 1.

Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 11. Iowa City Regina 8. Pella Christian 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 7. Hudson 5. Grand View Christian School 4. Sigourney-Keota 2.

Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 7. Maquoketa 5. Lake Mills 4. Columbus Junction 4. AC/GC 4. Earlham 3. Kingsley-Pierson 3. Nashua-Plainfield 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Oakland Riverside 1. Arlington Starmont 1.

Others receiving votes: Colo-NESCO 8. Marengo Iowa Valley 8. Baxter 7. Afton East Union 5. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. East Mills 3. Lansing Kee 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 3. Janesville 1. Collins-Maxwell 1.

