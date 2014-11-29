Jordan Fredericks leads Lawrence's quick-strike offense, rushing for four TDs and passing for one

Jordan Fredericks and the Lawrence offense can score quickly.

How quickly? The Golden Tornadoes needed only one play on back-to-back drives midway through the third quarter of Friday's 40-35 win over Sayville in the Long Island Class III championship game.

"We practice that way," coach Joe Martillotti said. "We've been practicing that way for years. We run a two-minute offense where we try to go and go and go and push and push and push."

The Golden Tornadoes needed all of 29 seconds to receive two kickoffs and run a pair of scoring plays for Fredericks. The latter capped a frenetic 68-second stretch highlighted by four touchdowns between the two teams.

After Jack Coan spun in for a 14-yard touchdown run that put Sayville ahead 28-20, Lawrence began the ensuing drive at its 35. Martillotti called a run for Fredericks on first down. The senior ran off right guard and cut back toward the middle after identifying a hole. Sayville barely laid a hand on him as he sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown that pulled Lawrence within 28-27 with 7:36 left in the third quarter.

"I just saw shoot out too far and just a huge gap," Fredericks said, "so I just cut it up."

Coan connected with Kevin Murphy for a 56-yard pass on Sayville's next play from scrimmage, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run by Matt Selts with 6:57 left in the quarter.

But on Lawrence's next drive, Fredericks broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run on first down.

"That's what Jordan does," Martillotti said. "Jordan answers. That's it."

The Golden Tornadoes trailed 35-34 from that point -- 6:40 left in the third quarter -- until Melik Mavruk recovered a fumble and returned it 82 yards for the winning touchdown with 1:06 remaining in the game.

Fredericks provided another clutch answer earlier in the game, leading Lawrence downfield in 45 seconds to cut Sayville's lead to 21-20 just 10 seconds before halftime.

He completed four of five passes and ran for 31 yards on that 71-yard drive, which ended with a leaping grab by Tevine Johnson in the left side of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown.

Fredericks rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries and completed 4 of 10 passes for 54 yards and a score.

" makes life a lot easier," Martillotti said with a smile. "Next year, I've got to actually coach."