Jordan Heyman ties LI record with 8 touchdown passes in Half Hollow HIlls East's win over Northport
Jordan Heyman threw for 475 yards and eight touchdowns to tie a Long Island single-game record and lead host Half Hollow Hills East to a 63-41 win over Northport in Suffolk Division II football on Saturday.
Oceanside’s Charlie McKee is the only other quarterback to throw eight touchdown passes in a game, doing so in 2018, according to Newsday records.
Lucas Martin had 170 receiving yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score for Half Hollow Hills East (7-1).
Daniel White had 150 yards receiving and a touchdown and Tyler Sanders had 165 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Max Futter had 109 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Noah Chlapp had 13 tackles and an interception and Anthony Sofia made eight tackles.
Michael Campoli scored three rushing touchdowns and caught two TD passes for Northport (4-4).