SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Jordan Heyman ties LI record with 8 touchdown passes in Half Hollow HIlls East's win over Northport

Half Hollow Hills East's Jordan Heyman looks to throw during a...

Half Hollow Hills East's Jordan Heyman looks to throw during a Suffolk Division II football game against Bellport on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Half Hollow Hills East. Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Newsday Staff

Jordan Heyman threw for 475 yards and eight touchdowns to tie a Long Island single-game record and lead host Half Hollow Hills East to a 63-41 win over Northport in Suffolk Division II football on Saturday.

Oceanside’s Charlie McKee is the only other quarterback to throw eight touchdown passes in a game, doing so in 2018, according to Newsday records.

Lucas Martin had 170 receiving yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score for Half Hollow Hills East (7-1).

Daniel White had 150 yards receiving and a touchdown and Tyler Sanders had 165 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Max Futter had 109 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Noah Chlapp had 13 tackles and an interception and Anthony Sofia made eight tackles.

Michael Campoli scored three rushing touchdowns and caught two TD passes for Northport (4-4).

By Newsday Staff
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime