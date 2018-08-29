Christian Fredericks, Lawrence take aim at the Class III football crown

Watch out for Lawrence.

With five Long Island championships under their belt, the Golden Tornadoes are a serious threat to go all the way again behind the talents of quarterback Christian Fredericks, who generated more than 2,300 yards of total offense last season when he passed for 1,342 yards and 13 touchdown and ran for 962 more. Also playing a crucial role for the No. 1-ranked team in Nassau III will be senior wide receiver Jordan Alexander, who had 25 receptions and five touchdowns. He was also a key contributor at d-back with 27 tackles and six interceptions.

Roosevelt, the No. 2 seed, is coming off a 7-3 campaign. The Rough Riders fell to Wantagh in the conference semifinals despite running back Kevon Hall’s effort of 43 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Hall, an explosive playmaker, recorded 2,211 yards and 23 touchdowns on 235 carries as a junior. He will be one of Long Island’s backs to watch.

Quarterback Idris Carter has a year of experience and will direct the Rough Riders' high-powered offense. He threw for 559 yards and six touchdowns and added 151 yards rushing and a score.

Not to be counted out is Wantagh, a perennial playoff contender and the third seed. The Warriors were 8-3 in 2017 but lose a ton of offensive starters. Key seniors include linebacker Will DiMatteo and tight end Kyle Graham.