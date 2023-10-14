Long Island Lutheran homecoming football game postponed over visiting school's safety concerns

Long Island Lutheran's homecoming football game on Saturday was postponed after its opponent, Poly Prep Country Day School, canceled all school activities amid safety concerns relating to the Israel-Hamas war, according to LI Lutheran's athletic director Todd Huebner.

Poly Prep is located in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn.

“We were contacted by Poly Prep’s [Head of Athletics] Richard Corso and he said the team would not be able to make the trip out to Long Island as the school administration canceled all afternoon activities for Friday and Saturday,” Huebner said. “I respect their administration’s decision to protect their student body against any potential terrorist threat. And he explained there were concerns about the threats made against Jewish people in general and that the population around the school is largely Jewish. They take these terrorist threats very seriously. He felt it was best to postpone everything.”

Corso did not return calls for comment.

Huebner said the game has not been rescheduled and that he understood the decision to postpone.

“We all understand the times we're living in,” he said. “They are erring on the side of caution.”

Long Island Lutheran football coach Chris Reno said the team was disappointed to miss its first chance to play on its home field this season but that "there is no blueprint on how to do a day like today."

"We totally understand the sensitivity with heightened security in New York City and the surrounding boroughs regarding the recent turmoil in the Middle East.”

Long Island Lutheran, located in Brookville, is 5-1 this season.